Harleen Grewal death – Saeed Ahmad charged with manslaughter

Though a New York judge has thrown out murder charges, Saeed Ahmad, 23, will still face manslaughter charges for leaving Indian American Harleen Grewal, 25, in the wreckage of a crash as he fled the scene, leaving her behind to burn to death last October.

According to a Daily Mail report, Ahmad was allegedly weaving in and out of traffic on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway before his 2007 Infiniti G35 hit a barrier.

He luckily escaped but left Grewal to burn in the wreckage while he hailed a cab to get to the hospital, fleeing the scene.

She was pronounced dead at the scene after her charred body was found in the front passenger seat by firefighters.

Saeed was later arrested at a hospital where he was being treated for burns to his arms and legs following the crash, he had admitted to police that he had been drinking alcohol before the crash but a subsequent blood test revealed he was not legally drunk.

Initially, Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Vincent Del Giudice had wanted to charge Ahmad with murder, but his attorney, Michael Jaccarion, filed a motion against the decision and the judge agreed.

According to a Daily Mail report, Ahmad’s brother Waheed had told the New York Post: “He did not just run away from the scene. He lost his phone in the car [and was] unable to call the ambulance. He tried to get her out. That’s how his hands and his legs and his neck got burned. He couldn’t get her out. The fire got too crazy. It just burned so quick. Everything is chaos right now. We are shocked. It’s horrifying for the girl and her family. He’s emotionally distraught. Every time they ask him about what happened, he’s crying and screaming. His friend burned alive.”

Ahmad could be sentenced to 15 years in prison if he is convicted of second-degree manslaughter.

He is expected back in court on September 10.