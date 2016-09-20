Harinder Bains: The Man Who Saw Something, Said Something

From News Dispatches



Barely two days after the Sept. 17 explosions of improvised explosive devices in downtown Manhattan that injured nearly 30 people, Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Afghanistan, was apprehended as the suspect in Linden, New Jersey, following a shootout with police, Sept. 19 morning. His capture came about because an Indian-American business owner alerted police.

Harinder Bains, the owner of a Deli and a bar in Linden, N.J., spotted what he thought was a homeless man sleeping in the hallway of the bar when he came to open his Deli, Bains told CNN. The massive manhunt in New York and New Jersey and the widespread, 24/7 publicity about Rahami’s physical appearance, and warnings from the FBI about the suspect being armed and dangerous, helped Bains recognize the suspect and call the police.

Initially thinking it was a homeless man, Bains went up to Rahami and warned him about cracked glass on the door he was leaning on. Rahami apologized and turned his body so that his hoodie slipped to reveal his face. Bains detected a resemblance with the suspect’s photo that was displayed on CNN and other channels continuously.

“I was watching CNN news on my laptop,” Bains said in a CNN interview. He thought to himself, “This guy looks like so much like the photo I saw on the news.” After giving it some thought, Bains, on the advice of a friend, called Linden police telling them there was a suspicious man “he was not looking good,” and they should come over. The police arrived within five minutes, Bains said. From inside his Deli, Bains witnessed the violent encounter, including how Rahami bolted away but kept shooting at police injuring two officers, before being brought down.

“It’s something you never thought would happen in front of you,” he is quoted saying in the NJ.com news report.

“It was all surreal, very scary. I did my part: When you see something, say something. I’m not a hero, the cops are the hero,” Bains said.

In their press conference, police acknowledged that a member of the public had alerted them to Rahami, without naming Bains. Rahami stands charged on five counts of attempted murder and two gun charges.

A Mrriage In Pakistan

In the fast-developing story, facts about Rahami are coming out in dribs and drabs. According to CNN, Rahami not only traveled to Afghanistan some years ago, but also to Pakistan several times, including in April 2013 when he stayed for one year, New York Times reported.

A CNN report also said Rahami was married to a woman of Pakistani origin, that Rahami had applied for her passport in 2011. New Jersey Democratic Congressman Albio Sires, confirmed this when he recalled that Rahami had approached his office via email from Pakistan in 2014, requesting help to facilitate a visa for his wife. Rahami’s wife and their child, left the U.S. a few days before the bombings and were intercepted in the United Arab Emirates. The FBI is working with UAE and Pakistan to find out more about the wife, according to CNN

At first flush, news reports appear to indicate Rahami was radicalized in those trips abroad, typical of many other U.S. citizens influenced by outside Islamic terrorist groups. Police however, remain reluctant to say so outright at this time. Some of the details about Rahami dug out by media and provided by law enforcement reveal Rahami has previously had brushes with the law, including at least once, for a knifing episode involving a family member. His father told media stationed outside his restaurant Sept. 20, that he had reported his son to the FBI twice and that the agency had conducted a two-month investigation and told him his son was clean, NJ.com reported.

According to high school classmates, he was a bit of a class clown. “He was in my 9th grade English class,” Hakeem Ezzouhairy, 27, of Maplewood, told BuzzFeed News, adding, “Very funny, class clown. Got along with everyone, was a very nice kid.”

The FBI poster of Rahami appeared the day after the Chelsea explosions which hurt some 28 people. It appealed for the public’s help, describing the suspect as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and brown facial hair. He was considered armed and dangerous. Citizenry rallied to help law enforcement. And it was a bar owner who notified the police when he found Rahami asleep in the hallway of his restaurant.

The New Jersey State Police released clear surveillance footage of Rahami as well as several images. And FBI agents spent Sept. 19 morning searching the home of Rahami’s family located on Elmora Avenue in Elizabeth, N.J., six miles south of Newark. Court records the Washington Post examined, show members of the Rahami family live and work at the address, running a restaurant called “First American Fried Chicken” on the ground floor, media reports said.

According to neighbors interviewed by media, and court records, the family has run the restaurant for years. Reuters reported that Rahami’s father Mohammed Rahami, had registered the business in 2006. But other reports suggest it was being run by the family since 2002.

Local residents said the restaurant had become a late-night hangout for locals. Andre Almeida, 24, who lives down the street and often ate there at night, told the Washington Post the Rahami family was fairly Westernized, but he noted some changes three or four years ago, when family members began wearing religious garb instead of their usual Western clothes.

That change appears to coincide with Rahami’s visit to Afghanistan, setting off speculation about his radicalization. A CNN report said Rahami also made several trips to Pakistan, quoting an unnamed U.S. official. One of his trips to Pakistan lasted one year. He was married to a Pakistani woman, CNN reported.

Free Food And Shock

A childhood friend of Rahami, Flee Jones, 27, told the Post he used to play basketball with the suspect and do rap battles at the restaurant. “I was shocked to see his picture. I said, ‘No, not Mohammed’s son.’ They were really nice,” Jones said. The family’s restaurant often gave him water and free food, and that they called Rahami “Med,” short for Ahmad.

It is unclear when Ahmad Rahami lived there or what role – if any – he had in the business, the Post said. Reuters reported that the suspect’s father, Mohammed Rahami first registered the business in 2006, but some reports said the family operated it since 2002. The family lived above the restaurant. The FBI searched the restaurant on Sept. 18.

According to news reports, in 2011, the Rahami family sued the city of Elizabeth and several police officers, alleging they were being harassed by police and wrongly cited for keeping the business open late, and that law enforcement singled them out “solely on animus against (their) religion, creed, race and national origin,” according to court records quoted in the Post.

Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage countered these accusations claiming no actions taken by the city, including orders that the chicken shop shut down by 10 pm, were related to the family’s religion or ethnic origin. However, a business owner across the street from the fried chicken place called the family “outcasts.” “They were angry,” said Marcella Perrotti, who owns a hair salon on the street.

In a 2005 bankruptcy filing, Mohammed Rahami described himself as the father of eight children and separated from his wife. He listed himself as a cook at a fried chicken restaurant with an income of $1,447 a month, the Post reported.

So far, apart from his trip to Afghanistan and apparent change in behavior including wearing traditional clothes and becoming more serious and praying behind the restaurant premises, police said they had no information yet about any links of Rahami to international terror groups.

Rahami was not listed on U.S. counterterrorism databases, three U.S. officials told Reuters.

Rahami majored in criminal justice at Middlesex County College in Edison, New Jersey, the school spokesman told Reuters. His Facebook posts indicate he attended Columbia High School in Maplewood, New Jersey before moving to Edison High School, media reports said.