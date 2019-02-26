Happy 95th Birthday to Prabha-Ba

The 95th birthday of Prabha-Ba Parikh was celebrated with great fanfare in New Jersey by family members and friends.
Prabha-Ba is the mother of Padma Shri Dr. Sudhir Parikh, the Founder and Chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media.
Prabha-Ba’s birthday was celebrated, among others, by her two sons, Dr. Sudhir Parikh and Dr. Divyang Parikh, and their respective spouses, Dr. Sudha Parikh and Dr. Renu Parikh; and her three daughters, Dr. Sudha Shah, Dr. Falguni Mehta, and Ela Shah. (Photos courtesy of the Parikh family)
