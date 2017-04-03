Hanumantha Rao Narra skips funerals of murdered wife and son

Staff Writer, Posted On : April 3, 2017 1:14 pm

NEW YORK: Hanumantha Rao Narra, an IT professional who works for Cognizant Technologies, didn’t travel to India to attend the funerals of his wife, Sasikala Narra, 38, and son, Anish Narra, 6, held in Prakasam District of Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday.

The family and relatives of Hanumantha Rao Narra received the bodies of Sasikala Narra and Anish Narra early Sunday morning. While Sasikala Narra’s body was cremated, the body of Anish Narra was buried.

The bodies of Sasikala Narra and Anish Narra was discovered by Hanumantha Rao Narra on the night of March 23rd, brutally stabbed to death, at their home in Fox Meadow Apartments, in Maple Shade, New Jersey.

Autopsy reports later revealed that Sasikala Narra and Anish Narra were repeatedly stabbed in the face and hands by unidentified attacker(s).

Read related story: http://www.newsindiatimes.com/new-jersey-double-homicide-case-6-year-old-anish-narras-face-was-stabbed-multiple-times/25594

Contrary to a report in the New Indian Express, Hanumantha Rao Narra was not barred by the New Jersey police or the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office from leaving the United States, to attend the last rites of wife and son.

“We are not restricting Hanumantha Rao Narra from traveling,” said Joel Bewley, the Public Information Officer, Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, speaking to News India Times.

Bewley also said in his comments that no charges and arrests have been made in the double homicide case.

“There are no arrests, no charges in the case,” said Bewley, who didn’t want to get into the specifics of any developments in the case which is being investigated by law enforcement officers in the Maple Shade Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

Bewley didn’t comment when asked if Hanumantha Raso Narra had access to his Indian passport, which reportedly was kept in the Fox Meadow Apartments, and has since been sealed by the police.

The New Indian Express reported that the bodies of Sasikala Narra and Anish Narra, on its way by a vehicle to Timmarajupalem from Hyderabad, was stopped near Manipal Hospitals at Varadhi on the outskirts of Vijayawada so that the parents and some relatives of Sasikala Narra could pay their last respects. Her parents Venkateswara Rao and Krishna Kumari along with their relatives saw the bodies of Sasikala and Anish, before the vehicle proceeded to Prakasam District.

Sasikala Narra’s parents have alleged that Hanumantha Rao Narra has an extramarital affair with another woman in New Jersey, and his marriage with their daughter had broken down.

CBS Philly in an earlier report confirmed that Hanumantha Rao Narra was having an affair with a woman.

“A source involved in the investigation confirms to Eyewitness News that Hanumanthu Narra was involved in a relationship with another woman as of last week, but has a strong alibi,” reported CBS Philly.

Read related story: http://www.newsindiatimes.com/hanumantha-rao-narra-not-charged-in-murder-case-of-his-wife-and-son-to-attend-funeral-in-india/25654

Hanumantha Rao Narra’s father Narra Subba Rao performed the last rites in Timmarajupalem as per Hindu tradition. While Sasikala was cremated, Anish Sai was buried, the report said.

Read related story http://www.newsindiatimes.com/why-is-new-jersey-police-quiet-on-sasikala-narra-anish-narra-murders/25694

It’s the 11the day since the shocking murders of Sasikala Narra and Anish Narra. Mystery grows over who committed the murders of a mother and her child who seemingly had no enemies.