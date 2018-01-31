Hanuman Mandir in Glen Oaks celebrates Republic Day

The Shri Sankat Mochan Hanuman Mandir in Glen Oaks, New York, celebrated the 69th Republic Day of India, on Friday, Jan. 26.

Program started with a warm welcome by Indu Gajwani, which after both the American and Indian National Anthems were sung by all.

The cultural program featured performances on patriotic songs by Mandir volunteers including: Vandana Kumar, Jyoti Gupta, Ram Kriplani, Amita Karwal, Divyesh Tripathi, Balaji Naagraj, Rajesh Pandya and Soni, along with students from Dance Rhythm School Krishna Arts and Hamsassya Dance School.

The performances were choreographed by Shilpa Mithaiwala, Sangeeta Pandit and Hamsini Jamboor.

Gunjan Rastogi, the president of India Association of Long Island wished everyone a Happy Republic Day while all of the participants were awarded with a necklace of beads containing a Durga Mata locket, from temple volunteer Girish Bhalla.

The awards were given by Priest Sanjeev Mishra, Krishna Pandit, Umesh Sinha, Kirti Naik, Jagdish Patel, Mansukh Patel and Anita Mohan.

Pt. Mishra wanted to make the program more fun and interactive for the children so they feel more attached to the temple.

The program was graced by about 200 people from Queens and Long Island.

Everyone felt like they are in India and all of the children cut a birthday cake for Pt. Mishra, at the end.