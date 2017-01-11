Hanukkah Celebrations at Consulate

By A Staff Writer

The Consulate General of India in New York celebrated Hanukkah Jan. 9 on its premises. Consul General of India in New York, Riva Ganguly Das, center, with New Jersey Assemblyman Raj Mukherjee, second from left; Shimon Mercer-Wood, spokesperson and consul for Media Affairs at the Consulate General of Israel in New York, second from right; and Nissim B. Reuben, assistant director, Global Jewish Advocacy in Washington, D.C., right.