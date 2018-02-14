Hannah Simone to Play Indian-American Superhero in ABC’s next series

Hannah Simone of “New Girl” fame will be seen playing the role of an Indian American woman in ABC’s remake of the 1980s comedy series “The Greatest American Hero.”

According to a SFGate report, Simone will play the character of Meera, “a 30-year-old woman who loves tequila and karaoke and has spent her life searching and failing to find meaning, much to the chagrin of her traditional Indian-American family.”

But then, something strange happens that changes Meera’s life forever and is entrusted with a super suit to protect the planet, according to a Deadline report.

According to a SFGate report, the series will be written and executive produced by Rachna Fruchbom, Nahnatchka Khan, the creator of “Fresh Off the Boat,” Mandy Summers and Tawnia McKiernan.

“Believe it or not, I’m walking on air” Simone wrote on Instagram, referencing the theme song of the original series.

According to a Huffington post report, “The Greatest American Hero” initially ran from 1981 to 1983 and starred William Katt as a teacher who, “during a field trip, met extraterrestrials who gave him a red costume with amazing powers.”

“The Greatest American Hero” will be produced by 20th Century Fox Television and ABC Studios, according to a SFGate report.