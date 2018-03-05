HAB Bank hosts gala dinner in New Jersey

ISELIN, New Jersey – Hab Bank (HAB), an Indian American bank with branches in New York, New Jersey and California, hosted a Customer Appreciation Gala Dinner for customers of its Iselin, NJ, branch, on Friday, February 16, at The Marigold, in Somerset, according to a press release.

Over 300 guests, including entrepreneurs and professionals, attended the gala dinner.

Girish Vazirani, the vice president and branch manager of the Iselin Branch, welcomed the guests and expressed HAB’s gratitude for their presence at the dinner.

In his welcome speech, Saleem Iqbal, the bank’s president and CEO, talked about the history of the Indian American community and their presence in the United States, which dates back to 1820.

Iqbal also pointed out that “early migrants from India paved the way to whole new generation of successful Indian Americans playing pivotal roles in a number of disciplines and industries, from software pioneers in Silicon Valley, mainstream politics and academia to successful artists in TV, films and business leaders.”

The dinner coincided with HAB’s year-long celebration of its 35 years of service to the community.

Since its charter in 1983, HAB claims it is now the largest Indian American bank in the United States.

“HAB’s success and progress is primarily because of its dedicated employees and customers at each and every branch,” Iqbal said.

HAB’s Imran Habib, Rizwan Qureshi, and Zilay Wahidy, along with several other staff members and senior executives, attended the event.