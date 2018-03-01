HAB BANK hosts customer appreciation gala dinner in New Jersey

ISELIN, NEW JERSEY

HAB BANK, nation’s oldest and largest South Asian American bank, hosted a dinner on Friday, February 16, for its Iselin Branch valued customers at The Marigold, Somerset, New Jersey. The event was organized by the Bank’s Iselin Branch to thank and pay tribute to the community that the Bank serve. Over 300 guests included successful entrepreneurs and professionals who attended the gala dinner. Mr. Girish Vazirani, Vice President & Branch Manager, Iselin Branch welcomed the guests and expressed HAB’s gratitude for their presence at the dinner.

In his welcome speech, HAB’s President & CEO Saleem Iqbal thanked the invited guests for taking time out from their busy schedule to be at the HAB’s Customer Appreciation Gala Dinner. The dinner coincided with HAB’s yearlong celebration of its 35 Years of service to the community. Mr. Iqbal devoted much of his speech highlighting the history of South Asian Community and presence in the United States, which dates back to 1820. The origin was not without struggles and challenges. He pointed out that early migrants from South Asia paved the way to whole new generation of successful South Asians playing pivotal roles in a number of disciplines and industries. From software pioneers in Silicone Valley, mainstream politics, academia and to successful artists in TV and Films, South Asian community has made its mark. Mr. Iqbal highlighted some of the business leaders of South Asian origin that have become an integral part of American landscape and are contributing to our adopted home USA.

Since its charter in 1983, HAB has made great strides and is now the largest South Asian American bank in the United States. Mr. Iqbal highlighted that HAB’s success and progress is primarily because of its dedicated employees and customers at each and every branch.

Besides a large number of clients, HAB’s Imran Habib, Rizwan Qureshi, Zilay Wahidy, Girish Vazirani and several staff members and senior executives attended the event. Multiple media outlets such as ARY Digital, TV Asia, TV 9 and India Life & Times, and Desi Talk extensively covered HAB’s Gala Dinner.

About HAB BANK

HAB BANK was founded in 1983 and since its inception, it has played a key role in nurturing and strengthening the South Asian community with branch network located in New York, New Jersey and California. Through the years, the Bank has evolved in response to needs of its customers and maintains a close relationship with the community it serves.

The Bank’s core products are Commercial Real Estate Mortgages, International Trade Services, US Small Business Loans and a well-designed commercial banking products and services for small to medium sized businesses. The Bank also has a wide range of consumer products and services including personal checking, savings, CDs, and full-service online banking. The Bank is fully committed to remain engaged and pro-active in meeting the banking requirements of its customer and, above all, continues to work towards “Building Relationships”.