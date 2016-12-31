‘Gypsy’: Film On Diplomat Wins Award At Delhi Film Festival

By Suman Guha Mozumder

Former New York Consul General Dnyaneshwar Mulay, who is now Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has become the subject of a documentary that shows the journey of a man from a village in Maharashtra reaching the high echelons of power, and yet remain a simple man, and a poet at heart.

The 59-minute documentary, directed by Dhananjay Bhawalekar, a young director known for his socially-educative documentaries, got special jury award at the 5th Delhi International Short Film Festival in November.

“One day I got an email from this director, saying he had read my book, ‘Mati Pankh Ani Akash’ and wanted to make a documentary on my life. I am not sure whether my story is great but it certainly is unique for a child born in almost a non-school going household till then. It also covers my journey and those who have seen have said it depicts a restrained but authentic picture of my life,” Mulay said in an email interview about the film which was shot both in rural Maharashtra, in Mulay’s village, and in New York where he was posted from April 2013 till January 2016.

The film in Marathi with English subtitles traces Mulay’s journey from his village and how he overcame formidable challenges during his education and search for a place in the Indian civil service.

His parents were hardly educated and higher civil services were unheard of in his village. The film also covers his journey as a writer and poet since Mulay is an award-winning author in Marathi and Hindi.

“Dnyaneshwar Mulay is a motivational force for the future generations. He is highly dedicated to service, and committed to building innovative strategies for the improvement and empowerment of relationships between India and other countries,” Bhawalekar said in response to a question what made his subject unique.

Asked about the treatment of the film, he described it as simple. “The film is a simple straightforward, cinematic expression not larger than life. Somehow in today’s digitalized concrete world, simplicity gets buried. His down to earth personality aspires and inspires the director in me and the cinematic treatment too,” Bhawalekar said in an email interview.

Mulay said he was “overwhelmed” when the saw the film. “The director with his meager budget and small team had visited me in my village and stayed there for s days, covered my tour in rural Maharashtra and then visited me in New York. I was very impressed with their commitment,” Mulay said, adding that he has received very positive feedback from the viewers and the film is being screened in many schools and colleges.

Bhawalekar said that besides Delhi, the film has been showcased in Kolhapur International Film Festival in Maharashtra as well. “We are submitting in New York Indian film festival, Los Angeles Indian Film Festival, and we are going yo upload on YouTube and Netflix soon.