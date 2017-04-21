Guunjan Manaktala wishes to be part of ‘Ghulaam’

IANS, Posted On : April 21, 2017 1:47 pm

MUMBAI

Actress Guunjan Manaktala, whose husband and actor Vikkas Manaktala is currently seen in “Ghulaam”, hopes to be a part of the popular TV show.

Vikkas plays Veer in “Ghulaam”.

“I have always trusted Vikkas’ choice of work as he is selective and takes a while to say ‘yes’ to a project,” Guunjan said in a statement.

“When he told me the storyline of ‘Ghulaam’, I was impressed for sure, however now when I watch it in motion, I feel blown away with its realistic yet fresh content as no one else has shown this kind of content before on television. It is bold, daring, realistic and yet fresh and I wish to be a part of a show like ‘Ghulaam’,” she added.

Guunjan has previously appeared in shows like “Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar”, “Kesar”, “Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann” and “Naagin”. “Ghulaam”, which also features Niti Taylor and Param Singh.