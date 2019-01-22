Gurinder Singh Khalsa receives Rosa Parks Trailblazer Award

Gurinder Singh Khalsa, an Indian American of Sikh origin, was among 16 recipients who were felicitated with the Rosa Parks Trailblazer Award from the Minority Business Magazine at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Khalsa is an entrepreneur, philanthropist and leader in the Sikh community in Indiana, as well as the founder and chairman of SikhsPAC.

In 2007, Khalsa was denied from boarding my flight because he refused to remove his turban.

“I took this stand for all those who believe in religious liberty and freedom of faith. Tonight, this award is not about me. Change does not exist without the support of a community. I dedicate this award to more than 67,000 individuals from all walks of life across America, and to one of the largest Sikh advocacy group, Sikh Coalition. Without their countless efforts change in the TSA Turban policy would not exist,” Khalsa said.

“Turban is a beacon of hope, safety, and security for others and I wear it proudly with dignity and respect to the God. Today, I am humbled and honored to be the recipient 2019 Rosa Parks Trailblazer Award,” he added.

In addition, SikhsMEDIA was presented the Distinguished 2019 Champions of Diversity Rosa Parks Trailblazer Award by State Representative of Indiana Robin Schackleford and Robert Shegog, the vice president and chief operating officer of the Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper and Indiana Minority Business Magazine.