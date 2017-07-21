Gulshan Grover blames Stardust for awards meet fiasco in New York

NEW YORK – Bollywood actor Gulshan Grover has, in an interview, clarified that he did not leave unexpectedly from an awards meet, as was earlier reported by News India Times, in New York City.

In a column, titled, Bollywood stars need to be more professional in America, by Sujeet Rajan, Executive Editor, Parikh Worldwide Media, it was mentioned that the ‘bad man’ of Bollywood, Gulshan Grover was ‘unprofessional’ on Thursday, July 13, after he was called up on stage at the Stardust Global Icon Awards, but never showed up.

However, Grover has got his own version of what transpired that night.

According to Grover, who called up News India Times after he read the story by Rajan, he had to leave the event at a certain time as he was to attend another one right after before attending the IIFA Stomp at Times Square.

“I told Stardust to hand me my award by 7:30 p.m. as I had to attend another charitable event through IIFA that I had already committed to. They told me that they would hand me my award and I would be out by 7:15 but it was already 7:45,” said Grover.

He noted that award winning music director A.R. Rahman was one of the dignitaries who was going to be at the charity event hosted by IIFA and therefore could not afford to miss it as “I had already made a commitment to them to be there by 8.”

After the charity event, Grover said he had to change in the car on the way to Times Square as he was going to make a special appearance on the stage of IIFA Stomp which also featured other Bollywood personalities, including Diya Mirza, Tapsee Pannu, Huma Qureshi, Disha Patani, Neha Dhupia, Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty, Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

News India Times appreciates Grover’s phone call, and his clarification.