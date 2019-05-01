Gujarati-origin physicians to hold convention in Florida

Physicians of Gujarati origin are holding a convention in Florida in September this year inviting “All Gujarati Physicians from any medical school or dental school and their friends/family members” to attend.

The Gujarati Physicians Convention is scheduled for September 19 to 22, in Orlando, Florida, at the Wyndham Orlando Resort.

This event, similar to the past events, and is organized by BMCAA with other medical schools, a press release from Dr. Ajeet Kothari, chair of the convention.

At the convention, “you will have plenty of opportunity to revive your friendship, collect some CME and enjoy delicious food & fabulous entertainment in a relaxed environment,” the press release said.

Activities at the Convention include Gujarati dinner, live Garba and Raas, spiritual music, CME programs, social hours, Bollywood entertainment, and much more, the scheduled program shows.

Attendees are also being asked if they would like to speak at the convention, give a Continuing Medical Education seminar, play gold, or lead a karaoke/qawwali session. Also, those interested are being requested to contact any vendors of Indian jewelry/clothes/art/real estate booths or medical equipment and related booths such as pharmaceuticals, labs, hospitals, ancillary services, to get in touch with organizers.

Anyone interested in sponsoring talks on medical, financial, spiritual or Gujarati cultural/literary subject is also welcomed.

Other entertainment activities such as vendors providing facials, manicure, pedicure, shoe polish etc services to attendees, could also get in touch with organizers.

Anyone knowing someone who can be a VIP/celebrity/interesting chief guest for this convention from the United States or abroad, would be considered as well.

For more details contact: Chair of Gujarati Physicians convention 2019 Dr. Ajeet Kothari at ajeet123@hotmail.com; Phone: 440-289-1000