Gujarati man shot at in department store in Georgia

NEW YORK – A Gujarati man, Sameer Hasmukh Patel, 24, is in critical condition after he was shot Monday night while closing up a department store in Atlanta.

According to reports, two unidentified people broke into the store, shot him and robbed the cash register, fleeing.

Patel’s uncle, Arvind Patel, said to Times of India that “Sameer went to Atlanta three years ago to work at a departmental store and search for opportunities for his family members.”

Patel is from Gujarat’s Patan district where the former sarpanch of Sundher village, RD Patel, told Times of India that “many people from our village are shocked after learning about the incident. The family will be traveling to Atlanta shortly.”

This attack has come after several other ones on Indian Americans in the recent months including Mubeen Ahmed, who was also shot in a department store in California; Ramesh Kumar, a doctor who died mysteriously last month in Michigan and Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an engineer who was the victim of a hate crime in Kansas earlier in the year.