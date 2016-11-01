Gujarati Literateurs Hold Convention In New Jersey

By a Staff Writer

The Gujarati Literary Society of North America, a premier Organization promoting Gujarati literature in North America held its 10th biennial literary convention Oct. 14-16, at Fairbridge Hotel and Conference Center, East Hanover, New Jersey.

This year Convention was organized to celebrate Raghuvir Chaudhari, winner of India’s 2015 Gyanpith Award. He is the fourth awardee in Gujarati language, the others being Umashanker Joshi. Pannalal Patel and Rajendra Shah.

At the event, Parikh Worldwide Media which brings out several publications including Gujarat Times, honored Chaudhari. Publisher Dr. Sudhir Parikh, placed a shawl on Chaudhari and presented him a plaque recognizing his contributions. “We are very proud of you and hope you will continue doing great work,” Dr. Parikh said. Chaudhari is a former contributor and advisor to Gujarat Times. He thanked Parikh for encouraging and promoting Gujaratis and their language and culture in North America and worldwide through his publication.

The Convention also celebrated 100th birth anniversary of poets Mariz and Amrut Ghayal.

The Academy invited Chaudhari, Ratilal Borisagar, and Manilal H. Patel from Gujarat, Natwar Gandhi and Madhusudan Kapadia to participate in the celebration. Poet Panna Naik moderated the session.

The life story of Mariz and Amrut Ghayal was ably presented by poet and dramatist Shobhit Desai. The ghazals of Mariz and Amrut Ghayal were composed and rendered by Amar Bhatt of Amdavad and Hemali Vyas Naik of Bombay. Gazalkar Asharaf Dabawala moderated the session.

The panel on “Humor in Gujarati Literature” presented by New Jersey’s own Harnish Jani, and Ratilal Birisagar and Jay Vasavada from Amdavad, Gujarat, got the audience laughing frequently. The session was moderated by Rahul Shukla.

The marginalized literature of Charan-Gadhavi was brilliantly presented by scholar and professor of Saurashtra University Ambadan Rohadia and Balvant Jani.The Charani poetry turned into songs, were presented by folk singers Chetan Gadhavi and Bharati Vyas from India.

Visiting artistes performed folk songs on the evening of Oct. 14, and sugam sangeet on Oct. 15 evening.

The Chunilal Velji Mehta Award for Literature was presented to Ashok Meghani by Dr. Navin Mehta; Ramesh Parekh Award for Poetry was presented to Dr. Madhumati Mehta by Kenny Desai and TV Asia Award for Young Writer of Gujarati Parents was presented to Sujata Bhatt by TV Asia CEO H.R. Shah.

The convention concluded on Oct. 16 with Q-A with noted columnist Jay Vasavada. and reading of their works by U.S. writers and poets.