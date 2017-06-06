Gubernatorial candidate Ameya Pawar meets union members at forum

By Staff Writer, Posted On : June 6, 2017 7:39 pm

CHICAGO

On June 3, Alderman Ameya Pawar, candidate for Illinois governor, along with other gubernatorial candidates, joined hundreds of SEIU Local 1 members and O’Hare Airport workers for a gubernatorial forum to discuss solutions for the issues facing Illinois.

Local 1 members and airport workers posed questions to the campaigns, which all committed to the following: Enacting a $15 statewide minimum wage and supporting union rights for all working people; signing the TRUST Act (which would make Illinois a sanctuary state for immigrant families); standing on the picket line with O’Hare Airport workers should they go be forced to strike for $15 and union rights; full funding for Chicago Public Schools; and the implementation of a progressive tax structure.

Ald. Pawar also pledged to vote no on any O’Hare lease deal for United Airlines that does not guarantee $15 and union rights for thousands of airport workers who are struggling to make ends meet. Passenger service workers, cabin cleaners, janitors, baggage handlers, and security officers are making poverty wages while airlines like United rake in billions, according to a press release.

SEIU Local 1 represents 50,000 property service workers in the Midwest including security officers, janitors, window washers and residential door staff.