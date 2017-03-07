Green Card, visa holders must carry document, or else be fined, jailed: USCIS rule

NEW YORK: While most Green Card holders and visa holders, like those on H-1B, L-1, J or F-1, H4 visa, and even those having an Employment Authorization Card (EAD) know it’s imperative to carry that piece of document and related papers when traveling in and out of the country, many may not know that it’s also legally necessary to carry that piece of evidence at all times within the United States, or face the risk of being fined or imprisoned, or even both.
The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services rule says in this respect: ‘Every alien, eighteen years of age and over, shall at all times carry with him and have in his personal possession any certificate of alien registration or alien registration receipt card issued to him pursuant to subsection (d). Any alien who fails to comply with the provisions of this subsection shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and shall upon conviction for each offense be fined not to exceed $100 or be imprisoned not more than thirty days, or both.’
Another sub-section of the rule says: ‘Notwithstanding any other provision of law, the Attorney General is authorized to require any alien to provide the alien’s social security account number for purposes of inclusion in any record of the alien maintained by the Attorney General or the Service.’
With a large-scale immigration crackdown on undocumented foreigners imminent after President Donald Trump’s new executive orders, it’s important for all documented residents in the US to keep proof of their legal status in the country.
And for those in the pipeline for a Green Card, a misdemeanor charge could have terrible repercussions when it comes to being adjudicated for legal permanent resident status. The same applies for Green Card holders who wish to become US citizen.
March 7, 2017 at 10:17 pm
Fake new…quote the USCIS rule number
Jojo
March 7, 2017 at 11:18 pm
That’s a BS because Green Card or these types of visa authorize you to issue the ID or Driver License. Of course you don’t have to carry it and risk loosing it.
Siddharth Shah
March 8, 2017 at 12:32 am
It is true
Alright this is official now
https://www.uscis.gov/ilink/docView/SLB/HTML/SLB/0-0-0-1/0-0-0-29/0-0-0-8289.html
from section (e)
Must carry GC or i94 or copy of visa all the times
Ofege
March 8, 2017 at 12:48 am
Guess what,it’s no news cos is fake.
Mira
March 8, 2017 at 1:11 am
Not necessarily fake news. For a very long time, if you are traveling through parts of Texas and New Mexico there are mandatory Boder Patrol inspections ( not at a border crossing; these are in the US) you are asked status and if you are not a US citizen you have to show proper documentation. These are trained border agents who can tell easily if people are being honest or not. Best not to be deceitful, not sure what the consequences are if it’s a fine or not.
Christina
March 8, 2017 at 5:05 am
No, it is mandatory to carry it with you. This is not fake news.
Gladson Jacob
March 8, 2017 at 6:16 am
Idalis Perez
March 8, 2017 at 6:24 am
This is not fake….see Section 264(e) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.
Also, a State issues driver’s license or Id card is not proof of being a lawful permanenr resident. There are many people with valid State licenses and immigration status such as TPS, in deportation process, Tourists, Asylum Applicants, parolees. Section 264e applies to permanent residents over 18 years old. Here’s a link to Law.
VIP
March 8, 2017 at 6:35 am
VIP
March 8, 2017 at 6:37 am
But it has not been enforced.. and there is no notification or instance of enforcement recorded anywhere.. so no need to spread panic.
Hernandez
March 8, 2017 at 7:48 am
It better to have the Green Card with you than not having it. The way things are going right now nobody know what can happened. Plus a ID and Licence cannot appove your status here in the U.S.
Anybody can be deported to there country for just any reason now if you are a born here in the United States. Everyday is a different issue with Home Land Security.
So it best to carry it.
Nate
March 8, 2017 at 8:18 am
The rule here is section 264(e). It requires all lawful permanent residents aged 18 or older to at all times have official evidence of LPR status
Vr
March 8, 2017 at 8:34 am
Texas
March 8, 2017 at 8:35 am
2, some how whatsapp shared this news now. so dont worry and carrying a copy will not hurt in these bad times.
Raj
March 8, 2017 at 9:07 am
I agree with the above, you need to carry GC per law. The way things are now, it would be foolish not to and then risk a misdemeanour, a much more expensive proposition that comes with significant costs – both financial and emotional – and all becaus,e in your smart thinking, you thought this was unnecessary. And, stop calling these ‘fake news’, you can try explaining that to the immigration officer when he/she locks you up. The climate in the US is very unstable and it is not the time for making undue assumptions.
V
March 8, 2017 at 9:09 am
patrick
March 8, 2017 at 9:36 am
That don’t see the reason of traveling with a green card in your pocket when you have your ID already and you
Sk
March 8, 2017 at 9:40 am
Some one
March 8, 2017 at 9:47 am
Read the code here on cornell university
S Prasad
March 8, 2017 at 10:28 am
Fake news. Only in certain state it is mandatory like Arizona where they have rampant illegal immigrants. Any case it’s always good to have a copy of the document to be on safe side with all this immigration reforms happening.
Aditya Bhoga
March 8, 2017 at 10:44 am
This news is true.
SE
March 8, 2017 at 12:37 pm
I also think it’s a BS. How can they tell who is a citizen, resident or illegal immigrants? If green card holders need to carry around their documents then citizens would need to do the same because there is no way of telling.
Raj
March 8, 2017 at 12:49 pm
Here is the proof
Robert O'Reilly
March 8, 2017 at 12:53 pm
Aravind
March 8, 2017 at 3:06 pm
Hello Fu and Jojo,
please refer to below link, verify your intuitions before you say “Fake” or “BS”. If you are legal permanent residents in the US, ignore the well intended advice at your own peril.
R
March 8, 2017 at 3:35 pm
It is not fake news.
appu
March 8, 2017 at 3:39 pm
Rajesh
March 8, 2017 at 3:44 pm
Anup
March 8, 2017 at 6:03 pm
Riya Biswas
March 8, 2017 at 7:50 pm
Stop creating news. When someone is issued a state ID or DL they give all the documents to get it and it is sufficient if asked.
Shibu Varghese
March 8, 2017 at 7:53 pm
Here you go check 264 (e) in the below USCIS link:
Tmd
March 9, 2017 at 7:36 am
This is correct. I’m a Green Card holder that’s exactly what the information that cane with it said.
Ron
March 9, 2017 at 8:44 am
I don’t understand what is the problem in carrying the green card in the wallet? If someone is not capable of taking care of their belongings, then it is their loss. I want the INS to strictly enforce this rule and make sure all the foreigners carry valid visa papers.