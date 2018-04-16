Green Card for physicians focal point of AAPI Legislative Day

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Association of Physicians of India Origin (AAPI), the 2nd largest physicians association in USA, held its annual Legislative Day here, with issued ranging from how to improve the cardiovascular health care of South Asian Americans, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, Green Card reforms, increased residency slots, Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements, Tort Reform for reducing lawsuits, and repeal of the individual mandate.

Legislative Day was attended by many prominent Congress members from Democratic and Republican party. The group also met with several Senators and members of the Indian Embassy in Washington DC.

The Legislative Day was presided by Dr. Sampat Shivangi, Legislative co-Chair, Dr. Vinod K Shah, Legislative Chair; Dr. Gautam Samadder, AAPI President; Dr. Sudhir Sekhsaria (GWAPI), and attended by around 100 physicians who fly across from many states of USA. The meeting also had the presence of members of the American Medical Association, American Thoracic Society and South Asian Physicians organizations.

Members met with Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker, Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, and Senate Majority leader Mitch McConell’s office.

Shivangi called out the immigration issue faced by foreign physicians serving in the rural areas, that they are not given any preferential quota and in spite of saving lives in the rural areas, 20,000 physicians are always under great uncertainty of when will the decades-long uncertain wait time for the Green card be fixed.

Shivangi also raised the same for engineers who work in some of the best companies of the world, but have to wait for long for a Green Card. He urged the need to fix the system immediately as it is impacting highly qualified 300,000 primary applicants and the families from India-origin.

Congress member Mike Kelly spoke about the need of Indian doctors in the health care system and why it matters to get them Green Card. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthy talked about the value addition Indian doctors bring to the physicians’ community. Rep. Pramila Jayapal and Rep. Ro Khanna spoke about the various aspects of Indian doctors and skilled workers’ contributions to the American community.

The prominent US Congressional leaders that attended were:

Ed Royce, Joaquin Castro, Pramila Jaypal, Ro Khanna, Tulsi Gabbard, Joe Wilson, Frank Pallone, Greg Harper, Mike Kelly, Raja Krishnmoorthi, Joe Crowley, Andy Barr, Steve Chabot, Barbara Comstock, Phil Roe, and Peter Roskam.