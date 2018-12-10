Grand Finale of Nach Baliye USA Season 2 set for December 24

The Grand Finale of the second season of Nach Baliye USA will be held on December 24 at Royal Albert’s Palace in Edison, New Jersey, where contestants from 10 states will compete against each other to win the title.

It will be judged by Bollywood actress Anjana Sukhani, among others, according to a press release.

Nach Baliye USA is a popular couples’ dance program that originated in 2017 and is designed for both dancer and non-dancer couples. Contestants come from the U.S., Canada and Mexico to participate in this competition, said the release.

The completion in organized by Tarang Soni, the founder and CEO of Jhoom Events. Some of the other popular competitions they organize are are Meri Aawaz Suno America and America’s Dancing Superstar.

This year’s Meri Aawaz Suno America had more than 100 participants from 12 states. It was judged by Bollywood music Director Lalit Pandit, popular Punjabi singer Paramjit Hans, UK-based musician Daisy Jopling, and music gurus Partha Mukherjee and Prashant Soni.

Jhoom Events also promotes solo dancers by providing them a platform to stand out from the crowd and let the world recognize them through America’s Dancing Superstar, where contestants participate from 10 states to showcase their individual talent.

Jhoom Events also organizes a Valentine’s Party in New Jersey, coming up with a different theme each year.