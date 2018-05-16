Governor invites Yeddyurappa to form government, take oath on Thursday

BENGALURU – Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Wednesday invited BJP legislative party leader B.S. Yeddyurappa to form the new government and to take oath as Chief Minister on Thursday, a party spokesman said.

“We received a communique from the Raj Bhavan, inviting Yeddyurappa to form the government and take oath at 9.30 a.m.,” BJP state unit spokesman Vamanacharya told IANS here.

Only Yeddyurappa will take oath at a simple ceremony in the ‘Glass House’ on the lawns of the Raj Bhavan in the city centre amid tight security.

The Governor has invited party’s leaders and newly-elected legislators to the oath-taking ceremony,” added Vamanacharya.

There was, however, no official communique from the Raj Bhavan to the media till the filing of this report.