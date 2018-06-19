Gov. Scott Walker declares August 15 as ‘India Day’ in Wisconsin

Gov. Scott Walker has declared August 15 as ‘India Day’ in Wisconsin, recognizing the five years of dedication, effort, commitment and consistent service that IndiaFest Milwaukee and Spindle India, a non-profit 501c3 charitable organization, has put forth.

Since 2013, IndiaFest Milwaukee has been bringing communities together beyond borders, boundaries, language, religion and region; focusing on promoting diversity, unity, culture and collaboration, for community and economic growth; for better today and stronger tomorrow.

IndiaFest Milwaukee observes India’s Independence Day and this year the annual celebration will be held on Saturday, August 18 with vibrant traditional attires, authentic Indian cuisine, classical to contemporary music and dance, all illustrating the culture of India.

“Wisconsin is proud to have IndiaFest Milwaukee, a collaborative and educational service that has been bringing communities together for five years beyond cultures, boundaries, languages, religions and regions; Indian-American’s contribution to the culture, educational and economic fabric of the state of Wisconsin is tremendous,” said Gov. Walker, in a statement.

“It is a tremendous milestone, recognition and proud moment for all the South Asian Indian population in Wisconsin and beyond. There is no better way to learn about Indian culture. We are weaving happiness, as we bring people and organizations together for growth and collaboration,” said Purnima Nath, founder, chairwoman, and president of Spindle India.

“Our goal is to weave India’s colorful cultural threads into the rich multicultural tapestry of American culture as India comprises 29 states and seven union territories. Each has a unique combination of language, traditions, religion, clothing, and history. “This myriad of diversity comes together in our celebration. Diversity is the blood of globalism. Inclusiveness is the mantra of living,” Nath added.

Consul General of India, Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, mentioned in a press release, “Such festivals bring about greater unity and understanding on India not only in the Indian American Diaspora but also among the local communities.”

“Since 2013, IndiaFest Milwaukee has benefitted the City greatly by contributing to its cultural diversity and bringing together its communities in celebration,” said Tom Barrett, Mayor of the City of Milwaukee.