GOPIO organizes health care seminar in New York

The Global Organization of People of Indian Origin – New York Chapter (GOPIO-New York) organized a community Health Care Seminar on April 20, 2019 at the Indian American Kerala Center in Elmont, New York.

Seven prominent physicians and healthcare providers, each an expert in their specialized field served as speakers and panelists.

The program started with an inaugural session with welcome greetings and messages from Kerala Center Vice President Alex Esthappan, GOPIO-New York President Beena Kothari, GOPIO International Coordinator-at-Large Lal Motwani and GOPIO International Chairman Dr. Thomas Abraham.

The first speaker was Dr. Jagamohan Kalra, M.D. Hematologist, Oncologist, and Internist – triple board certified, who identified and addressed various types of cancers and concluded that modern health care is our best wealth.

Dr. Prachi Dua , M.D. an ophthalmologist spoke in details about the cataract surgery and provided information on modern cutting edge technology available for the best eye care . Dr. Ketan Laud, M.D., a famous and prominent retina specialist, talked about diabetes and retinal health in great details.

Dr. Parinda Dave, DDS, who practices general and family dentistry, spoke about the importance of oral health care. Dr. Dua said that if regular dental care is not done, could lead to many serious health hazards including heart issues.

Registered world famous nutritionist/dietician Rita Batheja, M.S., RDN,CDN, FAND, AFMCP, eloquently informed the audience about the balance diet and importance of green raw vegetables in our daily diet. Community activist and dietician Indu Jaiswal further reinforced importance of diet in one’s health.

Distinguished chiropractor Dr. Michael Posner, who is also internationally certified instructor of Tai Chi-Chi Young, meditation and weight loss, spoke about how great posture empowers your level of energy, create better health and wellbeing, while reducing stress .

Dr. Yousuf Syed, M.D. MPH, a pathologist, was the moderator who introduced the speakers, encouraging robust discussion of event’s agenda and topics and moderated Q&A session.

“With a well-attended program, our community is very much interested in such programs and GOPIO New York will continue to do health educational seminars,” said Kothari.

GOPIO’s next health related seminar is titled ‘Aging Gracefully with Proper Health Care’, scheduled in early June.

The symposium was co-sponsored by Alliance of Global Sindhi Associations, India Day Parade, Indian American Forum and Long Island Ladies Council.