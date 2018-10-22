GOPIO International to hold Health Summit for Indian Americans at Consulate General of India in New York

The Health Council of Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) International is partnering with the Consulate General of India in New York to host “A Health Summit for the Indian Diaspora” on Saturday, October 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Consulate General of India.

Moderated by GOPIO Health Council Chair Dr. Tushar Patel, the panel of health experts includes key note speaker Rahul Shukla, the President and CEO of S.S. Technologies and Shukla Medical, as well as guest speaker Hitesh Bhatt, the Founder and CTO of Bhatt Foundation and CCS Technology Solutions.

According to a press release, medical data suggests that people from the Indian subcontinent are at a higher risk to develop Diabetes and Heart Disease than the rest of the American population.

Hence the goal of this workshop is to educate Indian American on their individual risk of developing diabetes and heart disease, and how they can manage these risk factors to improve their overall health.

The panel of renowned speakers and specialists from the tri-state area will share their expertise and provide practical tips on managing one’s health and wellness, especially in the prevention of heart disease and diabetes.

Other topics will include diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, oral health, emotional health, successful aging, life style modifications, joint disorders, medication management, alternative medicine, access to care via tele-health, meditation, yoga breathing to reduce stress, and wisdom to handle mind and emotions by Art-of-Living.

The Health Summit will be inaugurated by New York Consul General of India Sandeep Chakrovorty and Dr. Thomas Abraham, the Chairman of GOPIO International.

The event will conclude with an award presentation to the former president of GOPIO Ashook Ramsaran, for his service to GOPIO followed by a Networking Reception.