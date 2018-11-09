GOPIO International hosts 2nd Health Summit at Consulate General of India in New York

Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) International held their second Health Council at the Consulate General of India in New York on Saturday, October 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Titled “A Health Summit for the Indian Diaspora,” the event hosted a full house of attendees including Consul General of India in New York Sandeep Chakravorty and Chairman of GOPIO International Thomas Abraham.

Ambassador Chakrovorty set the stage for the Summit with his remarks.

“There is so much confusion regarding health practices – what advice to take, what to do or avoid, what diet to adopt, or fitness to practice etc. with so much changing literature on health topics. I hope some of the confusion we face would be resolved through the summit’s panel discussions, and the daylong proceedings would result in specific recommendations and clarity on health practices,” he said.

His comments resonated with the audience while he commended GOPIO’s initiative for the welfare of the Indian Diaspora and encouraged continuing discussions on such beneficial matters.

After the Consul General spoke, GOPIO Health Council Chair Dr. Tushar Patel along with GOPIO International officers Dr. Asha Samant, Ram Gadhavi and Dr. Rajeev Mehta, moderated a health panel which included keynote speaker Rahul Shukla, the president and CEO of S.S. Technologies and Shukla Medical; guest speaker Hitesh Bhatt, the founder and CTO Bhatt Foundation and CCS Technology Solutions; Dr. Meena Murthy, Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism Specialist; Dr. Shankar Iyer, Oral Health; Dr. Anurag Pande, vice president of Sabinsa Corp.; Dr. Ravindra Amin, Geriatric Psychiatrist; Varsha Singh, Nurse Practitioner; Binny Talati, Physical Therapist; Dr. Vasudev Makhija, past president of NJ Psychiatric Association; Dr. Ketan Vaidya, Internist; Uma Swaminathan of Healing with Herbs; Jaya Jaya Myra, Natural Lifestyle Expert; Dr. Bajrang Agarwal, Co-Founder of Dockedin Telehealth and Ruchika Lal of NY Art of Living.

“It is important to get early screening and timely intervention for chronic diseases, so long term complications can be reduced and healthy lifestyles can be lived,” Patel said.

Dr. Makhija and Dr. Amin emphasized about getting timely help for mental health issues and that there is no physical health without mental health and the stigma about mental health need to be eliminated in Indian diaspora, so people can live a healthy physical and emotional life.

“Oral health is very important and all should get a routine dental checkups and preventive dental care since he overall, physical health is dependent on good oral hygiene and maintenance especially for people with chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disorders,” Dr. Iyer said.

Dr. Murthy said that self-management of diabetes is very important to live a healthier life style.

Other insightful health and wellness topics included diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, oral health, osteoporosis, emotional health, successful aging, life style modifications, joint disorders, medication management, alternative medicine, herbal remedies, access to care via tele-health, meditation, yoga breathing to reduce stress and wisdom to handle mind and emotions.

The former president of GOPIO Ashook Ramsaran received an award for his service to the organization.

GOPIO Chairman Dr. Thomas Abraham who closely worked with GOPIO Health Council team to put together the Health Summit said in his welcome address, “The goal of GOPIO Health Council is to improve the health of people of Indian origin by raising awareness of current and emerging health issues affecting them, and by promoting preventive practices and sharing information to better manage chronic diseases. Towards that goal, we want to educate our community about treatment and prevention of diseases using modern medicine and alternative medicine, as well as to improve health and wellness by nutritious supplements, yoga and meditation,” GOPIO Chairman Dr. Thomas Abraham said.