GOPIO-CT holds annual Youth Networking program

NEW YORK – The Global Organization of People of Indian Origin of Connecticut (GOPIO-CT) held their annual Youth Networking program, which was attended by over 40 youth and young professionals on December 23, 2017 at The Hampton Inn and Suites in Stamford, Connecticut.

The objective of this event was to inculcate education into the youth of Connecticut and to give them an opportunity to network amongst their peers, students and alumni of various universities and companies in the U.S.

Vedant Gannu, a a senior at Stamford High School was the youth chair and organizer for the event, where GOPIO officials, professionals and alumni from various industrial verticals and universities were invited to address and advise the youth about their education and participation in public and professional services.

Thomas Abraham and Anita Bhat of GOPIO advised the youth on the availability of beneficial education in public service and the options for financing their education through different scholarships which are provided.

“If you enjoy your career, you won’t feel like you are working. You’ll be having fun,” said Ajay Manchanda, CTO of The Navigators Group, who spoke about evaluating career choices.

“The way to make the most of your career is to step out of your comfort zone,” said Ruchir Padya of the NBA, who spoke about the various career opportunities in his field.

Vinod Kumar, the CEO of SKYi, spoke on the availability of International education opportunities and scholarships.

Namrata Gannu of UBS spoke about the importance of networking in the industry saying “it’s important to start building a good online profile and presence in LinkedIn in order to network and maximize career opportunities.”

Nupur Daptardar spoke on the admission process of various state colleges while Isha Dalal from Yale University spoke about high school experiences and college activities.