Republican Hindu Coalition faces criticism over Trump’s Travel Ban

By Ela Dutt

The Republican Hindu Coalition, an organization established a year ago, which worked closely with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and his transition team, is in the eye of a storm within the Indian-American community as it expressed wholehearted support for the President’s temporary ban on immigrants and travelers from 7 Muslim-majority countries,.

“Republican Hindu Coalition Announces Full-throated Support For Trump Administration Executive Order On Immigration,” announced the RHC in a press release Jan. 29.

“We applaud the Trump administration for taking this decisive move to protect our citizens from Islamic terror,” Shalabh Kumar, chairman of RHC said. “A firm stance against terror is one of the pillars of our organization and one of the central tenets of the Trump campaign, and we fully support our Commander-in-Chief taking the necessary steps to protect our country,” said Kumar, a Chicago-based entrepreneur. The RHC also called for including Afghanistan, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the list of countries from where immigration should be put on hold.

The Executive Order indefinitely bars Syrian refugees from entering the United States, suspends all refugee admissions for 120 days and blocks citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, refugees or otherwise, from entering the United States for 90 days: Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen, the RHC noted. In a later clarification, the White House said Green Card holders from these countries were exempt from the ban but would receive additional scrutiny.

“The actions of the Republican Hindu Coalition today do not reflect the breadth and diversity of the Indian American community, or our Diaspora,” asserted Rep. Ami Bera, D-California, at a press conference organized by the AAPI Victory Fund Jan. 31, at the National Press Club.

“It is good that we have Indian-Americans belonging to different parties. We need that,” Shekar Narasimhan, a Democratic activist and founder of AAPIVictory Fund told News India Times. He accused RHC of implying that all Hindu-Americans support the immigration ban. “I am also a Hindu-American. I don’t agree,” Narasimhan said. “I want to make sure our position as Indian-Americans, as Hindus, As Americans, were not misrepresented,” he added.

Meanwhile, another Hindu organization, the civil rights advocacy group, Hindu American Foundation, said it was concerned by the legal and practical implications of the Executive Order.

“While the Foundation understood the Trump Administration’s desire for diligent and extensive vetting of people entering the US from the nations that the Obama Administration identified as being potential sources of terrorist threats, even a temporary ban on the entry of all refugees, as well as those individuals already holding valid immigrant or nonimmigrant visas from these seven Middle Eastern and North African countries risked harm to innocent people,” HAF said in a statement.

The HAF Executive Director, Suhag Shukla noted that “implementing any sort of religious preference for admittance would be fundamentally unconstitutional and any permanent blanket ban based on national origin would be illegal.”

Apart from Bera, the Jan. 31 press conference was attended by other newly-sworn lawmakers, Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, Ro Khanna, D-California, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois. Nisha Desai Biswal, assistant secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs at the State Department in the Obama administration, also added her voice.

“This executive order does not make us safer,” said Biswal, adding, “To single out people because of their nationality or their faith is unethical. It goes against our responsibilities from the Geneva Conventions and poses an unjust, un-American and what we believe to be an unconstitutional ban on immigrants and refugees.”

In other forums, at least one leading Indian-American constitutional lawyer, Neal Katyal, as well as bar associations of South Asians, and advocacy groups representing Indian-Americans, also opposed the ban.

Some Republican Indian-Americans like documentary filmmaker and columnist Dinesh D’Souza supported Trump’s accomplishments in his first 10 days. “America has been given a second chance with President Trump. My exhilaration still hasn’t subsided …,” he said in a mass-mailing Jan. 30.

Ohio State Rep. Niraj Antani, a Republican, declined comment in a response to News India Times request for an interview.

“I am listening to a whole bunch of people in Silicon Valley, including students and Green Card holders, who are worried. I have no answers for them,” Vivek Wadhwa, a research scholar, columnist, and former IT entrepreneur, who opposed the ban, told News India Times. “Here (Silicon Valley), Indians and Pakistanis, especially those who are Muslim, are fearful. Pakistanis are worried they will be next and Indians feel they will not be far behind,” Wadhwa said. He had earlier supported Trump’s views on H-1B which he believed would raise salaries for all skilled workers.

“This is religious discrimination. … This Executive Order prefers Christian to Muslims,” asserted Katyal in an interview on Public Broadcasting Corporation Jan. 31. “Religion was more than on their minds,” Katyal said about what went into framing the Executive Order. “… It’s a First Amendment challenge.” He was opposed on the same show by another leading attorney, Jonathan Turley, who said the Trump order was “legally, not a Muslim ban.”

“The temporary ban in the executive order is not constitutional,” contended Rep. Khanna at the press conference. “We cannot allow policies to exist that are not consistent with our founding ideals and values. I swore in on the Constitution, and will always stand up for Constitutional principles.”

“I was elected to help unify our country. This executive order from President Trump is an assault on our Constitution; it hurts working families; and it only serves to divide Americans, not unify them,” Rep. Krishnamoorthi said at the press conference.

Rep. Jayapal condemned what she called the “demonizing and ‘otherizing’ immigrants and refugees,” and urged the community to oppose its implementation.

“I believe this executive order will not only be ineffective, it will be counterproductive,” said Manpreet Singh Anand, former deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs. “By not including interagency government professionals, the order was horribly executed and will end up being unlawful as well as alienate our partners.”

Hundreds of State Department officials have expressed opposition to the Trump temporary ban, but have been told by Trump administration officials to get with the program or leave.