Google invests in two Indian American-owned startups

In their first round of investments, Google has chosen four start-up companies including two Indian American owned companies: Go Moment and Pulse Labs, announced vice president of corporate development Sanjay Kapoor and vice president of product Nick Fox, in a blog post.

Google has chosen these two companies because they are currently working on projects that are synonymous with the company’s vision to make the life of users much easier by building next-generation products to explore the possibilities of digital assistant ecosystem.

“To promote more of this creativity, we’re opening a new investment program for early-stage startups that share our passion for the digital assistant ecosystem, helping to push new ideas forward and advance the possibilities of what digital assistants can do,” the blog post states.

Google was impressed with the product Ivy by Go Moment, founded by Indian American Raj Singh.

Ivy is a smart texting platform for the hospitality industry and it is an app that works as a personal assistant where guests can just send a text saying “What’s the WiFi code?” or “I’d like more towels” and they will receive those services automatically.

Guests can also make restaurant reservations, spa appointments and do much more through the app.

Pulse Labs, founded by Indian American Abhishek Suthan and Dylan Zwick, has a tool that helps developers get UX feedback on voice applications that they are working on such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Cortana.

Developers and designers of voice applications can then use the platform to test what they’ve built with real people and quickly acquire in-depth insights to create a better user experience.

The other two startups that were in the first batch of Google investment are Edwin, a personal English tutor powered by AI and BotSociety, a tool that allows developers to design, prototype and user test voice interfaces.

The new Google investment program will offer capital to provide additional financial resources for the development, hiring and management of selected startups.

In addition, they will also get expert advice from Google staffs ranging from engineers, product managers, and design experts to fine tune their platform.