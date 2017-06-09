Good to be punctual, disciplined in life: Ssudeep Sahir

Actor Ssudeep Sahir, who is currently seen as Aditya Jindal in TV show “Woh…Apna Sa”, says he likes to be punctual and disciplined as a person.

“I believe being punctual is essential to success in life. I plan my day in such a manner that I never get late to my work or for any other commitments,” Ssudeep said in a statement.

“It’s always good to be punctual and disciplined in life. And as they say, a person’s punctuality says a lot about his discipline,” he added.

“Woh…Apna Sa”, which also features Disha Parmar and Riddhi Dogra, is aired on Zee TV.