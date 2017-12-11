Good Samaritan honored for trying to save Srinivas Kuchibhotla in February shooting

Time magazine is honoring Ian Grillot for taking a bullet for Indian techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla, while trying to intervene during a racially-motivated shooting in Kansas this February.

Grillot, 24 at the time of the shooting incident, was injured while trying to stop a Navy veteran Adam Purinton, who yelled to Kuchibhotla and his friend Alok Madasani to “get out of my country.” The incident took place at a bar in Olathe, Kansas, where Purinton shot and killed Kuchibhotla, and injured Madasani and Grillot.

Grillot’s name will be featured in Time magazine’s “5 Heroes Who Gave Us Hope in 2017” category.

“I wouldn’t have been able to live with myself if I didn’t do anything. Without all the prayers and positive support from everybody, I wouldn’t be doing as well as I am right now,” Grillot is quoted saying in a Dec. 7 story published by Time. “It has been a wonderful year and a blessing to be alive,” Grillot added.

Grillot was honored by the Indian American community in Houston earlier this year, where they raised $100,000 to help him buy a house in his hometown in Kansas. The Indian government also gave him an award in recognition of his heroic attempt.