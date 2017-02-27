Gofundme campaigns for Srinivas Kuchibhotla, Ian Grillot, Alok Reddy Madasani raise over $1 million

Staff Writer, Posted On : February 27, 2017 1:21 pm

NEW YORK: Several fundraisers on the gofundme website for Kansas shooting victims Srinivas Kuchibhotla, Alok Reddy Madasani and Ian Grillot have raised over $1 million since the shooting at the Austins Bar and Grill, in Olathe, Kansas, on Thursday evening.

Kuchibhotla was shot dead and Madasani and Grillot received injuries after the accused Adam Purinton racially abused the two Indian engineers, was thrown out of the Austins Bar and Grill, then later came back with a gun and opened fire on the duo yelling them to “get out of the country”. Kuchibhotla died. Madasani was hospitalized and then later released. Grillot, who went after the murderer to bring him down, was shot in his arm and chest, and is recovering in hospital.

A campaign started by a friend of Srinivasan and his wife Sunayana Dumala, Kavipriya Muthuramalingam, has raised $650,000 after an initial goal of $150,000. More than 17, 600 people have contributed to the cause since it was launched four days ago.

Muthuramalingam wrote on her campaign site: “Srini was the kindest person you would meet, full of love, care and compassion for everyone. He never uttered a word of hatred, a simple gossip, or a careless comment. He was brilliant, well mannered and simply an outstanding human being. His wife Sunayana and his family are now faced with incredible grief and a multitude of expenses. We’ve set up this fund to help them with the funeral expenses and other ongoing grief / recovery support costs. This includes the very expensive process of carrying his mortal remains back to India, so his parents can say goodbye one last time to their beloved son.”

A campaign started by Ian Grillot sister, Maggie Grillot, has exceeded the goal of $300,000, having raised more than $406,000 so far. More than 10,500 people have made contributions for the cause.

Maggie Grillot wrote: “Wednesday night – Ian found himself in the wrong place trying to be a helping hand. Ian stood up for two people being mistreated by a man who was in the wrong. Said man left and later returned to Austins Bar and Grill to open fire. Ian thought all rounds were done and tried to go after the man. This resulted in Ian being shot. He’s going to have a lengthy recovery road and is already worried about how he will afford it which is the last thing he needs. Please help him to not worry about these bills.”

A separate fundraiser started by Brian Ford, who lives in Shawnee, Kansas, for Srinivas and Madasani, has raised more than $92,000, with a target of $100,000.

Ford is a stranger to the victims. He wrote on his campaign: “I am not related to either victim, but have a close friend who works at Garmin, where Srinivas and Alok both worked. I was motivated to start this page the morning after the shooting because I couldn’t find a way to donate to the two men who were targeted. (A third victim was shot when he stepped in to help – his sister had already set up a funding page for his medical care.)

A campaign started by the brother-in-law of Alok Madasani has raised more than $31,000 with a goal of $75,000.