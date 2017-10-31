GLOBALSOFT 2018 roadshow hosted by Indian Consulate in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL

The Indian Consulate in Chicago, in collaboration with Electronics & Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) organized a presentation and discussion session on GLOBALSOFT on Oct. 25 at the consulate premises. The event was attended by more than 100 IT professionals from Chicagoland and the Midwest, according to a press release from the Consulate.

The guests included Nalin Kohli, chairman, Indiasoft – Globalsoft Committee and past chairman Electronics and Software Export Promotion Council; Prasad Garapati, chairman, Electronics and Software Export Promotion Council; and D.K. Sareen, Executive Director of ESC joined the session from India. Consul (Commerce) O.P. Meena, welcomed the guests and introduced the representatives of the council.

Consul General Neeta Bhushan gave the keynote address highlighting major aspects of the Indian economy and highlights of the consulate’s efforts towards promoting trade and commerce between India and the U.S., with a focus on the Midwest. During the Narendra Modi government, foreign direct investment has set new records, she said, adding that with the introduction of Goods and Services Tax, compliance issues had been simplified and multiple taxes done away with. Demonetization has helped the Indian economy and provided an edge to the digital landscape of India, she said.

In their presentation Kohli and Sareen focused on the IT opportunities in India, the world’s third largest start-up eco-system. Programs like Digital India, Start-up India, Skill India, Smart City launched by the Government of India offer enormous business opportunities for the Global Technology Companies, they said. Also ephasized was the GLOBALSOFT 2018 exhibition is scheduled to be held in Bangalore Jan 24-25, where investors and exhibitors could tap opportunities, and connect with key government officials in several important Indian States for various projects including e-Governance, Cyber Security, Smart Cities, Energy, Defense and Homeland Security etc.