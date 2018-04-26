Global Gujarati Award Gala to be held in Canada on May 25

NEW YORK – Vipul Jani, founder of Global Gujarati Network, has announced the launch of the first ever Global Awards for the Gujarati Community. The Global Gujarati Award Gala, to be held in Mississauga, Canada, on Friday, May 25, 2018, will bring together some of the most prominent members of the community, from different parts of the world.

Winners hail from the fields of business, media, healthcare and arts and have made their mark on the world stage, with their unique contributions and achievements, according to a press release.

The award winners represent five major regions where the community has established itself successfully (Canada, US, UK, Africa and India). Recognizing them on a single stage makes it a truly global event that will raise the collective profile of the Gujarati Community globally.

“It was a tough task to put together our first set of winners, looking at the number of worthy and deserving candidates in our community,” says Jani. “But then, this is only the beginning. We are aiming to make this an annual event where we have an opportunity to honor more achievers every year.”

The community in Canada is specially expected to take part enthusiastically as this will be their first major interaction with the larger world community and an opportunity to showcase the rapid growth of the community in Canada.

Global Gujarati Network is a Canadian Company, established in 2017 to:

Connect Gujarati Businesses Globally

Recognise the contributions made by the global Gujarati community

Be a bridge between Gujarat & Global Gujaratis

Celebrate and promote Gujarati Art, Culture, heritage and business through events in different parts of the world

Winners of the First Global Gujarati Awards are as follows:

Dr. Sudhir Parikh (USA)

Padma Shri Dr. Sudhir H. Parikh, M.D, is a well-known allergy specialist and a high profile publisher of several Indian-American publications.

Sunil Nayak (USA)

Sunil Nayak is an entrepreneur, a philanthropist and a true ambassador of Indian culture in USA. A hotelier by profession, Nayak also runs the largest Gujarati festival outside of India, called Chaalo Gujarat.

G. Vassanji (Canada)

A two-time winner of the prestigious Giller Prize, Moyez G. Vassanji is one of the most celebrated writers in Canada. He is also a recipient of the Order of Canada.

Nadir Patel (Canada / India)

Nadir Patel, one of the most successful professionals to serve in the government services, is currently Canada’s High Commissioner to India.

Haren Sheth (Canada)

Haren Sheth has earned his rightful place in every Gujarati’s heart (and home) with his famous Surati Sweet Mart brand.

Dr. Vikram Shah, Chairman, Shalby Hospitals (India)

Dr. Vikram Shah and Shalby Hospitals have played a vital role in transforming India and the state of Gujarat into a preferred medical tourism destination. As CMD of Shalby, a chain of 13 multi-specialty hospitals across India, Dr. Vikram Shah is a world-renowned name in Knee Replacements and more.

Dr. Darshini Vikram Shah (India)

Dr. Darshini Shah is Director, Shalby Hospitals and a Consultant Dentist and Oral Implantologist currently overseeing seven Centres of Excellence in dentistry in India. She is a pioneer and one of the leading dentists in India, with patients the world over.

Siddharth Randeria (India)

Siddharth Randeria is arguably the most successful theatre personality on the Gujarati stage, whose influence today transcends to TV and movies. Creator of the successful Gujjubhai franchise, he also visits North America regularly with his stage play and movies.

C B Patel (UK)

C B Patel, Founder of Asian Business Publications Ltd (ABPL) or C B (as he is popularly known) is a household name among the people of Indian-origin in Britain. ABPL also organizes the Asian Achievers Award and Asian Voice Charity Awards.

Rizwan Adatia (Mozambique)

Rizwan Adatia as Chairman of COGEF Group of Companies oversees a global conglomerate, serving millions of consumers in a variety of sectors and industries, from Wholesale and Retail Stores, Supermarkets and Manufacturing Units to many more.