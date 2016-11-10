Give Donald Trump A Chance To Succeed

By Gaurav Mathur

It is uncanny that a cartoon had predicted his rise before anything else. The Simpsons were the first to float the notion of Donald Trump as the Commander in Chief and at the time, the scenario indicated that Armageddon wasn’t far behind. For the uninitiated, Armageddon is defined as the end of the world.

As I woke up today and looked at social and mainstream media, it seemed that the world had ended and everyone was blaming “the Donald”.

Everybody who’s anybody took to social media and made their displeasure known. It was fascinating to see leading media outlets, and I won’t name them here, in North America condemn the results – so much for unbiased reporting.

The media polls combined with the cognoscenti indicated that Hillary Clinton had all but won the election and that a tyrant like Donald Trump would never ascend the throne.

Now here’s the thing about tyrants – they have a vision and a goal and they don’t leave any stone unturned in achieving it. They live by the sword and die by it.

Donald Trump certainly didn’t win any popularity contests but he did win the presidency, which is all that matters now. Everyone took great pains in pointing out the fact that he is a failed businessman and that he has no business sense. He didn’t pay taxes, gloated over the fact that he ‘Trumped’ the system and made his way to profits.

I don’t particularly care about his business but his shrewd business mind will be core to finding a way ahead, an area where conventional wisdom has repeatedly come up short.

“The Donald” actually touched upon the right issues but executed them poorly. The country is broken and needs to be fixed. Under President Obama, not much has been done and Trump rightly pointed out the deficiencies.

I will leave the stats to the political pundits as these have been thrown around enough. Trump however erred by bringing his ego to the table combined and his lack of preparation. A resulting mess followed and will follow him into the White House.

His appeal to his voters has come mainly through three things – foreign wars and terrorism, job creation and foreign trade.

He grasped the mindset of a frustrated middle class, of blue and white collar workers, who felt let down by the existing government in power. The forgotten men and women in the country had a new voice and it was an unapologetic one which didn’t care for norms or customs.

Now Trump hasn’t proposed how he plans to tackle the issues that he has raised and won on. Uncontrolled immigration is a problem for any nation and the U.S. has faced its fair share.

It constitutes a significant drain on resources which needs to be addressed quickly and be curbed in an effective manner.

A healthcare act which doesn’t work effectively and becomes unaffordable needs to be replaced. Jobs are the buzzword not only on Main Street but also on Wall Street as well and Janet Yellen and her ilk are tracking this number religiously. Infrastructure investments are a good starting point which will help in reviving a dormant economy.

Law and order has to improve, irrespective of race or class, and is essential for the country’s psyche. There is a lot to be done and Trump needs to focus on the task at hand. But can he?

This is where most will vehemently say no. This is also where we differ in our mindset. He is the President of the United States of America and he has a job to do. So let him do it.

The country needs to work together to fix itself. No one man or woman can do it, be it Obama, Clinton or Trump. Judge the President on the results that he achieves and the manner in which he achieves them. There is a huge scorecard in play – the U.S. economy.

Judge him on how he fixes it rather than on his eccentricities, his ego and even his attitude.

The country needs a problem solver and not a do-gooder. It would be great if we could get both in the same person but after looking at the 2016 elections, the American people were hard pressed to choose the lesser of two evils.

You may wonder why my opinion is against everything that you’re reading in mainstream and social media. It’s because we need to focus on the now. The next few months will be a test for not only the president but also for the people who work with him.

The entire machinery is about to be tested like never before and it would really help if we don’t crucify the president before he assumes office. The people need to give him a fair amount of chances to make progress.

The world hasn’t ended and you will wake up tomorrow and lead your life as you have. I will reserve my judgement after I see the results, or the lack of them, and I suggest that you do the same. Then and only then, should we evaluate if the joker in the pack prevailed or perished.