Girl’s Night Out a big success, organizers say

Staff Writer, Posted On : May 9, 2017 7:18 pm

More than 500 women gathered for My Dream Entertainment’s Girls Night Out event on May 5, at Akbar restaurant, Edison, N.J.

The theme of the event was Bollywood-Hollywood night, and entertainment included Zumba performers and DJ music, My Dream Entertainment founders Janak Bedi and Mrs. India New Jersey 2016 Rashmi Bedi, have a mission to produce entertainment events that attract performers and celebrities from around the world.

They cater not just to couples and youth, but also to families that would like to meet their favorite celebrity and get up close and personal with them.

Meenal Darak, Miss India Seattle, handles the marketing and brand promotion for My Dream Entertainment.

Some of the guests interviewed by organizers, said metropolitan cities in the U.S. lacked glamorous events and the reason they loved attending My Dream Entertainment events is because they bring glamour and entertainment at one place.

They also allow guests to grow their social circle and have a great time. Other key organizers of the event were Ritu Anand, Kim Chuggani and Ankita Patel.

In the next few months, My Dream entertainment is planning to launch in several other cities, among them, Chicago, Seattle, and Dallas.