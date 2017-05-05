Get hands on Deepika, Priyanka’s look from Met Gala

IANS, Posted On : May 5, 2017 6:59 pm

NEW DELHI

Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra created a stir not just with their eye-catching outfits at Met Gala 2017, but also with their highlighted make-up. Follow their style with basic tricks, suggest experts.

Priyanka’s Met Gala 2017 make-up look has been decoded by Elton Fernandez, official makeup artist, Maybelline New York:

* Priyanka’s skin appears to have been kept matte, almost entirely missing highlighter, but the beautiful silver metallic detail on the eyelids juxtaposed by the unconventional brown mouth made her beauty avant-garde and in keeping with the theme of the gala.

* You can easily create this look using the nudes palette. Use the silver on the lids and pick a soft brown to blend into your entire crease, connecting a deeper brown from under the lower lashes stretching up and out into the outer crease.

* Use the lightest highlighter shade on the inner corners of the eyes… Lastly, swoop some mascara on, and use a true beautiful brown to celebrate your brown skin.

Deepika Padukone’s Met Gala 2017 make-up look decoded by L’Oréal Paris make-up experts:

* The complexion: For Deepika, less is more when it comes to nailing that perfect skin tone. Start by giving a light layer of foundation, using a soft make-up brush to apply the formula as evenly and thinly as possible, dabbing it into the skin in quick, even strokes.

Next up, add a touch of concealer under the eyes to cover any dark circles as well as around the forehead and the chin area.

To contour, the make-up artist defines Deepika’s jaw line, cheek bones and temples with touches of powder a couple of shades darker than Deepika’s natural tone.

* The brows: Build full beautiful brows with a brow pencil. Use the Brow Artist Designer Genius kit to fill in the wax, then use the brush to blend in the wax with the brows for a natural-looking finish.

* The eyes: For the eyes, first start by giving your lids a light dusting of nude eyeshadow. Then highlight it further using a metallic silver eyeshadow to create a silvery smokey eye look. To accentuate further use a black eyeliner to give your eyes a gorgeous subtle cat eye effect.

* The lips: Finally, give a soft touch of mauve lip colour to balance your overall look without overdoing it. A final dusting of face powder to set your look in place.