Georgia legislature named Feb. 14, after Indian-American physician

Several Georgia state lawmakers successfully got their resolution passed in Atlanta on Valentine’s Day, declaring Feb. 14 of this year as Dr. Indran B. Indrakrishnan Day, after an Indian-American gastroenterologist who they said “had worked to advance initiatives positively impacting the State of Georgia.”

State Rep. Brooks Coleman, along with at least three other members of the State House, introduced Resolution 959, recognizing that “Dr. Indrakrishnan is part of a new tide of immigration that has been sweeping America by giving back to communities, blazing new trails for civic engagement, and casting a fresh perspective on the meaning of traditional family values.”

They also praised him for being “a great leader in the area of colorectal cancer, has served as the president and a member of the board of the Georgia Gastroenterologic and Endoscopic Society, and is personally committed to the mission to save lives and help patients impacted by colorectal cancer.”

Dr. Indrakrishnan has served on numerous boards of charitable organizations including

Fight Colorectal Cancer, Fill Ministries, Third Eye Dancers; Meals By Grace, and as an active trustee role at the Hindu Temple of Atlanta. He has received numerous honors from local, national, and international organizations for his service and achievements, the resolution says.

Governor Nathan Deal has proclaimed March as Colorectal Cancer Awareness month at the request of Dr. Indrakrishnan, the resolution noted and drew attention to the Indian-American physician’s “tireless efforts” to provide highest standards of care and spread awareness about the disease.

“In his roles as physician, health care leader, and teacher, he embodies the spirit of Emory University, delivering quality care with integrity and with the kind of compassion that transforms communities,” the resolution added.

Dr. Indrakrishnan has served as president of Georgia Association of Physicians of Indian Heritage and currently sits on its board of trustees, additionally serving with the Georgia Board of Physicians Work Force, where helps with development of medical education programs and initiatives to increase the number of physicians and health care practitioners practicing in underserved rural areas.

Indrakrishnan is quoted by the Gwinnettdailypost.com as saying it was the first such recognition of an Indian-American, adding that, “In Georgia, compared to a few decades ago, things have changed now with more ethnic diversity… and it (Georgia) is embracing recognizing the immigrants for their contribution to the society.”