Gastroscopic Bariatric Surgery boon to improve quality of life

A sedentary lifestyle, high stress levels, lack of exercise, genetic disorders and a lack of nutritional food eating habits has led to a considerable amount of obesity in India within the past two decades.

The medical complications involved in it, has led many to opt for Bariatric Surgeries which have come to the rescue to thousands of patients not just in India but across the world.

Today, with the hectic lives that people lead, juggling between work and home, they often end up neglecting what goes into their tummy.

Having a balanced diet has become rare, for people don’t have the time for that as the Mantra has become “cook whatever can get ready fast, and eat it quickly, for there is no time to waste.”

Due to this habit, people’s bodies often lack the vital nutrients it needs and thus they turn to dietary supplements to make up for the nutrient needs.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), a person with a body mass index (BMI) equal to or greater than 25 is overweight, while a person with a BMI equal to or greater than 30 is considered obese.

As per a 2016 WHO report, India is the third most obese country in the world as 30 percent of the world population suffers from excess weight.

In fact, the world has more overweight than underweight people.

After China, India has the second highest number of obese children in the world with 14.4 million kids, while 21 percent of women in the age group of 15 to 49 are overweight.

In Gujarat alone, more than 75 thousand people are suffering from obesity.

So, what is obesity and what are its factors?

Obesity is a medical condition in which excess body fat has accumulated to the extent that it may have a negative effect on health, thus increasing the likelihood of various diseases and conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea, certain types of cancer and osteoarthritis leading to depression.

Fat cells release toxins which further reduces the efficiency of insulin to control blood sugar called ‘insulin resistance,’ and this is how obesity and type 2 diabetes are interlinked.

Normally exercise and diet control is the way to reduce or control weight but it has been proven across the world that sometimes it is very difficult to this when a person has excessive obesity therefore; they take weight-loss pills such as orlistat, lorcaserine, qsymia, phentermine.

However, these pills can have serious side effects such as irritability, depression, anxiety, suicidal tendency, neurological disorder, gastrointestinal disorder, dizziness, fatigue, nausea and constipation.

The pills mostly heat up your body, thus accelerating your metabolism and causing you to burn fat at a higher rate, however, this can be done more safely just by exercising more and eating less.

Weight-loss Surgery

Unfortunately, these cases of diabetes and obesity will increase due to our lifestyles and India will become the diabetes capital of the world by 2030.

However, there is a possibility that both these disorders can be simultaneously controlled through Metabolic or Diabetes Surgery.

Weight loss surgeries come as a lifesaving tool for many as they not only improve a patient’s health in general but also improve type 2 diabetes, arthritis, obstructive sleep apnea and high blood pressure.

What are the pros and cons of weight loss surgeries?

There are a few complications patients may have such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal hernias and wound infections.

Gastroscopic Bariatric Surgery, though, hardly has any complications.

According to the data, the U.S. performs more than 2.5 thousand surgeries a year, whereas India only performs 15,000 a year, out of which 80 percent are Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy Surgeries.

There are five different types of Bariatric Surgeries performed worldwide: Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass, Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding, Sleeve Gastrectomy, Mini Gastric Bypass and Duodenal Switch with Biliopancreatic Diversion.

I have developed a Gastroscopic Bariatric Surgery Unit which has Gastric Balloon, Aspire Assist, Duodenal Bypass by Stent and Gastrocopic Bariatric Surgery (Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty – ESG) and Revision Gastroplasty.

How Gastroscopic Bariatric Surgery is done?

Patient gets admitted in the morning.

Procedure will take about an hour or an hour and half under general anesthesia.

Patient gets discharged from the hospital on the same day after procedure.

Gastroscopic Bariatric Surgery has started becoming popular since the last two to three years and so far, 3,000 to 4,000 people have been treated with it worldwide.

Gastroscopic Bariatric Surgery was begun in Spain, Brazil and the U.s. and today, a huge potential for the surgery in India, the U.S., UK, Canada, the Middle East and Africa, although it is much is cheaper to perform it in India.

It’s possible to not lose enough weight or to regain weight after any type of weight loss procedure, even if the procedure is functioning correctly. This weight gain can happen if you don’t follow the recommended lifestyle changes. To help avoid regaining weight, you must make permanent healthy changes in your diet and get regular physical activity and exercise.

The procedure is ideal for patients wishing to reduce excess weight and no cut surgery is just a day care procedure.

Bariatric Surgeries are a boon for those who are looking to improve their quality of life. It is a step towards re-living life with a bigger enthusiasm in a healthy way.

(Dr. Rupesh Mehta is a Senior Consultant Gastroscopic Bariatric & GI Surgeon at Mehta Hospital and Avron Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. He has more than four decades of extensive surgical and pioneering endoscopic experience in GI Surgery coupled with recent advanced training in Madrid, Spain.)