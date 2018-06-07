Garba comes to Lincoln Center’s Midsummer Night Swing

NEW YORK – Garba in the Park, part of the Garba360 initiative, is all set to storm through New York City on Tuesday, July 3 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Damrosch Park and be a part of Lincoln Center’s Midsummer Night Swing dance series.

This new initiative is brought by Heena Patel, founder of the South Asian arts and entertainment company MELA Arts Connect to bring the energetic and immersive Indian dance experience, well-known to Gujaratis and other Indians, to new spaces and audiences.

This will be the first time that the music and dance of Gujarat will be featured at this iconic NYC summer dance party that brings people from all walks of life together to experience an array of sounds and dance styles including salsa, lindy hop and even bhangra.

The evening will begin with garba and raas lessons by Rohan Sheth and Heena Patel, followed by a stage performance of traditional garba by the Sa Dance Company, and continues with live music from Conneticut-based garba group Kashyap Jani & Friends and DJ Sunny.

The evening’s dance styles will feature taali garba, tran taali garba, raas, heech, sanedo and more.

“I can’t think of a better place for the first Garba360 event in New York City than Midsummer Night Swing at Lincoln Center. The series is about social dance – people dancing together, regardless of their background or experience, and that is what the garba and raas experience is as well,” Patel said.

Advance tickets are available for $17 at MidsummerNightSwing.org.