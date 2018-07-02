GAPIO, CINS hold conference in Canada

The Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (GAPIO) collaborated with Canada India Network Society (CINS) to hold its VIII Mid-Year meet at Central City Campus, in Vancouver, British Columbia (BC), Canada, last month.

The theme of the conference was “Building Healthy Civil Society – Engagement, Innovation and Technology”.

The Member of the Canadian Parliament from Surrey, Sukh Dhaliwal, Abhilash Joshi, Consulate General of India and Linda Hepner, Mayor of City of Surrey, were present at the opening ceremony and Hon’ble Adrian Dix, Minister of Health and Bruce Ralston, Minister of Technology, Government of BC were present during the conference.

More than 200 leaders from Canada including from BC, physicians, academicians, researchers and delegates from USA, UK, Australia, and India joined the leading experts at this historic conference.

These physicians represented a diversified group of specialists and major focus was on addressing recent advances and breakthroughs in the field of Non-Communicable Diseases, war on Diabetes, Integrated Medicine, Innovation, Technology and Leadership.

Simon Fraser University, Canadian Association of Physicians of Indian Heritage, Canadian Physicians with Interest in South Asia, Fraser Health, Innovation Boulevard, BCIT and Canadian Medical Association participated as collaborators and supporting associations.

More than 50 International and Canadian speakers’ from about 8 countries addressed the delegates during four sessions with two round table meetings to discuss the outcomes and follow up projects. Deputy Minister Fazil Mihlar and leadership from supporting associations participated the first Round Table held on June 8.

“The conference provided new vista for building global collaboration and I am delighted that GAPIO and CINS with common vision, have collaborated for war on diabetes, NCDs and physician leadership,” said Arun Garg, Chair of CINI 2018.

Entire leadership of collaborators and partners was very keen to take forward the aims set at the time of planning of the conference. GAPIO and CINS are sure that there will definitely be outcomes from this conference, said Dr. Anupam Sibal, Vice President of GAPIO.

The Executive Committee of GAPIO met on the side-lines of the CINI 2018 expressed their unconditional support to collaborate with projects of CINS which involves India like war on diabetes, innovation, palliative care, mental health and leadership development.