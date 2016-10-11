Gandhi’s Great Granddaughter Headlines Peace Walk In Dallas

By A staff Writer

Hundreds of men, women and children wearing white dresses and caps joined the Gandhi Peace Walk that began from the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Plaza in Irving, Dallas, Oct. 2 to mark the 147th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The event, organized by the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial of North Texas, was headlined by Archana Prasad, great granddaughter of Gandhi, and daughter of Arun Gandhi, along with her husband Hari Prasad.

Prasad Thotakura, MGMNT chair, reiterated the essence of Gandhi’s life in spreading peace all over the world, emphasizing that fighting, conflicts and wars are not solutions for any crisis but only negotiation is.

MGMNT Board members and the guests released 10 white doves as symbol of spreading peace across the globe. Hundreds of community members walked around the lake after yoga warm-up. All community members paid floral tributes to Gandhi.

“Having Gandhi peace walk at Gandhi Memorial is unique and many other communities may not have this kind of opportunity in terms of commemorating Gandhi,” Indu Reddy Mandadi, MGMNT co-chair, said. She thanked the India Association of North Texas volunteers and MGMNT leadership the successful walk.

MGMNT hosted a vegetarian, non-alcoholic ‘Gandhi Banquet’ the same evening where Archana Prasad delivered the keynote with community members like Shabnam Modgil, MGMNT director, expressed her joy to be able to celebrate Gandhi’s birthday with Gandhi family members.

Archana Prasad highlighted the principles and philosophies of Gandhi and the challenges in maintaining her Gandhi legacy. She mentioned that almost all Gandhi family members are engaging in community service all over the globe. She particularly mentioned about the noble work of Gandhiforchildren.org in supporting needy children.

She also shared her vision and experience of working for Gandhi Institute in Memphis, Tenn. that was founded by her father Arun Gandhi. She thanked Thotakura and his team for building the beautiful and the largest Gandhi memorial in the U.S.

To mark the occasion a “Gandhi Memorial – DFW-TX” App. which is available currently in Google Play store was released. MGMNT also organized an essay-writing competition on “The Relevance of Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violence in today’s world”.