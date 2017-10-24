Fundraiser for Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop

NEW YORK

A fundraiser was held for Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, hosted by Bhavesh Patel, Pragnesh Patel and Dan Patel.

Bhavesh Patel in his speech said this was not about just a fundraiser, it’s also how the “community live together in Jersey City like one community.”

Bhavesh Patel, a veteran community leader, praised Fulop, saying, he “runs the best city in the nation”.

Fulop also had warm words for his hosts, and praised the efforts of Bhavesh Patel for the fundraiser, which was held on a Sunday afternoon, but saw a sizeable gathering.

The elections are on November 22.