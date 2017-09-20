Friends of MP: NY/NJ host 3rd annual picnic

NEW YORK – Friends of MP: NY/NJ, a group of Indian Americans hailing from the state of Madhya Pradesh, who live in New York and the tristate area, held their third annual Picnic on Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Princeton Country Club Picnic Area of Mercer Parks in New Jersey.

The event brought together around 300 people and featured delicious food, games and fun activities such as a photo booth with MP memorabilia, snow cones and candy floss in Indore style along with Cricket and Volleyball.

Food included the morning breakfast known as “Indore Kaa Sarafa” and other Indori dishes like Pohe with Indori Sev, Kachori, Saboodana Khichdi and Garadu as well as Dal, Batee and Choorma for lunch, served in special Thali and chilled Jaljeera to go along with it.

Also, the tradition of providing name tags to all attendees which were made out in Hindi was continued.

The afternoon saw surprise messages from the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP National Gen Secretary Shri Kailash Vijayvargiya (from Indore) and Principal Secretary to MP CM, Shri SK Mishra as well as the Indian Consulate in New York.

As the date coincided with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attendees conveyed their greetings to him.

The picnic was organized by the families of Jitendra Muchhhal, Rajesh Mittal, Sandeep Jain, Raj Bansal, Pankaj Gupta, Rajiv Goyal, Anupam Sarwaikar, Rakesh Bhargava, Dr. Rajesh Kakani, Nipun Joshi, Avinash Jhawar, Navneet Trivedi and Anjani Mittal.