Fresno Man Gets 4-year-Sentence For Hate Crime Against Sikh

From News Dispatches

A man in Fresno, California, who was found guilty of a hate crime against Amrik Singh Bal, a 68-year-old Sikh farm laborer, was last week sentenced to four years in prison.

KFSN reported Dec. 2 that Bal suffered a broken collar bone and other cuts and bruises when he was beaten and run over almost a year ago by Daniel Wilson. Bal was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was also run over and left in the street for six minutes until he was discovered. Alexis

Mendoza, the alleged accomplice of Wlson died earlier this year after committing suicide.

Wilson expressed some remorse in court before he was sentenced. “I’m sorry for Mr. Bal and his family and my friend Alex and his family what they went through and are still going through,” the KFSN report quoted him as saying.

Wilson faced a maximum of eight years in prison, but his defense attorney pleaded for probation saying he has no criminal history and is not a threat to the community. Deputy district attorney Tim Donovan reminded the court that the words from Wilson were what made this crime even more hateful. He is alleged to have said, ‘ISIS, terrorist, let’s go get him,’” according to the report quoting Donavan. “I think the message today is that if you commit a hate crime, you should go to prison and you will go to prison,” he said. “The only question is how long.”