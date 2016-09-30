Four South Asians Indicted In Multistate Fraud, Kickback Scheme

By a staff writer

Four South Asians, including two physicians, were among 5 people who were indicted in a multistate kickback scheme under which they allegedly received $1.37 million in illegal transactions, falsified medical records and defrauded the Internal Revenue Service

United States Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein announced Sept. 22 that a federal grand jury indicted five defendants on charges arising from a scheme whereby physicians and administrative personnel, associated with a Maryland pain management practice, agreed to refer urine specimens to a testing lab for evaluation in return for $1.37 million in kickbacks.

The five charged in the case are Sandeep Sherlekar, 51, of Germantown, Maryland; Atif Babar Malik, 46, of Germantown; Muhammad Ahmad Khan, 43, described in the indictment as “of Pakistan”; Mubtagha Shah Syed, 49, of Jersey City, New Jersey, and Konstantin Bas, 40, of Brooklyn, New York.

The indictment also charged Sherlekar and Malik, both of whom are physicians, and Khan with conspiring to defraud the IRS, and Sherlekar and Malik were further charged with health care fraud and making false statements on patient medical records. The indictment was returned on June 28, 2016 and unsealed last week.

The U.S. attorney’s office said that physicians Sherlekar and Malik were trained in pain management and the two merged their Maryland pain management practices in February 2009 to create Advanced Pain Management Services, LLC, first in Frederick, Maryland, and expanding later to multiple offices in Maryland. Starting in August 2010, APMS began doing business under the name of American Spine Center, LLC and the APMS entity was thereafter used in submitting bills for medical services. Khan was the CEO of APMS/ASC and co-conspirator Vic Wadwha was its CFO.

Bas was the owner and CEO of a medical testing laboratory principally located in Linden, New Jersey. Syed was a marketing agent who solicited medical practices to submit blood and urine specimens to the medical laboratory for testing.

APMS/ASC required patients who were prescribed pain relief medications to submit urine samples for testing in order to monitor the levels of pain medication or other narcotics in their bodies. From spring 2011 to August 2012, APMS/ASC typically generated approximately 700 to 1,000 urine samples each month which were sent to an outside lab for testing.

According to the 36 count indictment, starting in February 2011, Bas agreed to pay kickbacks to the principals of APMS/ASC in return for the referral of APMS/ASC patients to his companies for the testing of urine samples, for back braces, and for pain creams. Syed is charged with facilitating the referrals-for-kickbacks arrangement, and receiving 5 percent of the proceeds of the agreement.

From the time the kickback payments commenced in June 2011 until the end of the scheme in August 2012, Bas caused his companies to pay kickbacks totaling approximately $1.37 million to Sherlekar, Malik, Khan and Wadhwa. Out of the total amount of the kickback payments, the indictment charges that Sherlekar and Malik received approximately $244,000 each, Khan received approximately $400,000, and the balance of the kickback payments were retained by Wadhwa.

All five defendants face a maximum sentence of five years in prison for conspiring to violate the Anti-Kickback Act. Sherlekar and Malik also face five years in prison on each of 12 counts of soliciting and receipt of unlawful remuneration in violation of the Anti-Kickback Act.

The indictment charges that from January 2009 to the end of 2013 Sherlekar, Malik and Khan conspired to defraud the IRS by not reporting as income cash payments received by APMS/ASC, and by filing false corporate tax returns that overstated the practice’s expenses and understated its revenues.

Specifically, the indictment charges that Sherlekar, Malik, Khan and Wadhwa caused cash payments allegedly received from patients to be collected without being recorded in the APMS/ASC accounting records, and provided fraudulent accounting records to an accountant to use in preparing inaccurate tax returns for APMS and its related entities.

Sherlekar, Malik and Khan also face a maximum sentence of five years in prison for conspiring to defraud the IRS and Sherlekar and Malik face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for health care fraud.

No court appearance has been scheduled for the defendants, according to the attorney’s office.