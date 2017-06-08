Four Indian Americans elected to Association of American Physicians

NEW YORK – Four Indian Americans were elected to the 2017 Board of the Association of American Physicians: Naga Chalasani, Nikhil Munshi, Sanjay Saint and Anil Sood.

Chalsani, of Indiana University School of Medicine, is leading in the fields of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and drug-induced liver injury. He has published over 180 original papers, among other publications.

Chalsani obtained his medical degree from Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal, Telangana and completed his Residency and Fellowship from Emory University.

Munshi is the director of basic and correlative science at the Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. He is also a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Munshi received his medical degree from Maharaja Sayjirao University of Baroda and has completed his postgraduate training in Internal Medicine at SSG Hospital and Maharaja Sayjirao University along with fellowships at John Hopkins Oncology Center and Indiana University Medical Center.

Saint is the Chief of Medicine at the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System and the Director of the Ann Arbor VA Medical Center at the University of Michigan Patient Safety Enhancement Program.

Saint has completed his MPH from the University of Washington and has a medical degree from the University of California in Los Angeles.

Sood works at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. He is a professor and vice chair for Translational Research in the Department of Gynecologic Oncology and Reproductive Medicines and also holds a joint appointment in the Department of Cancer Biology.

Sood is the Director of the Blanton-Davis Ovarian Cancer Research Program and Co-Director of the Center for RNA interference and Non-coding RNA. He has completed his Fellowship in Gynecologic Oncology at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The four Indians Americans were among 56 other physicians who were recognized for membership by the Council of the Association and they got to share their scientific contributions with their fellow colleagues at the annual meeting.