Former Indian-American Ambassador to India joins strategic consultancy group

Richard Verma, the first ever Indian-American U.S. ambassador to India, is joining a leading U.S.-based international investment advisory group. The Paladin’s Strategic Advisory Group announced June 13, that it was bringing him back to the company. Verma had been with Paladin’s before becoming the Ambassador to India.

Verma, who served as Ambassador from 2014 to 2017, is the current Vice Chair at The Asia Group. Paladin’s a multi-stage investor which “focuses on best-of-breed companies with technologies, products, and services that meet the challenging global cyber security and digital infrastructure resilience needs for commercial and government customers,” the company press release said, adding it had more than $1 billion in committed capital across multiple funds

It took note of Ambassador Verma’s 25 years of experience across senior levels of business, law, diplomacy, and the military, which it said would enhance its work. “Rich’s subject matter expertise and experience as a trusted advisor to senior leadership on critical security and intelligence policy issues will provide invaluable advice and guidance to Paladin and our portfolio companies.” Lt. General (Ret.) Kenneth Minihan, managing director at Paladin is quoted saying in the press release.

Nominated as U.S. Ambassador to India by President Obama and unanimously confirmed by the Senate in December 2014, Ambassador Verma oversaw one of the largest U.S. diplomatic missions in the world and oversaw important landmarks in the bilateral cooperation in defense, trade, and clean energy. The Ambassador also oversaw an unprecedented nine meetings between President Obama and Prime Minister Modi – leading to over 100 new initiatives and more than 40 government-to-government dialogues, the press release said.

Verma was previously the Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs, where he led the State Department’s efforts on Capitol Hill. He worked as Senior National Security Advisor to the Senate Majority Leader before that, and also spent time in the House of Representatives. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he served on active duty as a Judge Advocate. His military decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal and Air Force Commendation Medal.

In the private sector, Verma was a partner in a major global law firm for many years and led the South Asia practice of a Washington-based consulting firm. He is also currently a Centennial Fellow at Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service, where he supports the India Initiative, and co-chairs the Center for American Progress’ U.S.-India Task Force.

He has degrees from Georgetown University Law Center (LLM), American University’s Washington College of Law (JD), and Lehigh University (BS).