Former GOPIO President Ashook Ramsaran’s case against GOPIO officers is dismissed

Staff Writer, Posted On : April 7, 2017 6:52 pm

The U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, on March 30 has dismissed former Global Organization of People of Indian Origin president Ashook Ramsaran’s case against certain GOPIO officers. Ramasaran had filed a lawsuit in 2016 against Chairman Dr. Thomas Abraham, Vice President Ram Gadhavi and Global Ambassador Sunny Kulathakal as well as publications DNA News, APN News and Thelma News in the court of Judge Paul J, Oetken, U.S District Court, Southern District of New York.

In his lawsuit, Ramsaran had alleged libel and sought damages for certain statements that had appeared in those publications.

The case was filed on Ramsaran’s behalf by Attorneys Nicholas Netram Loaknauth and Robert A. Streamier, while Megha Bhouraskar, David Alan Karlin, Karen M. Lager and Robert Marc Barta were the defense attorneys.

In a press release, GOPIO officers expressed relief with the case being dismissed and said that the organization can now focus on spending more time for the benefit of the Indian Diaspora and to promote India’s interest around the world.

GOPIO has been in existence since 1989 as a member supported community based non-profit organization headquartered in New York, looking after the interests of the Indian Diaspora. It has over 100 chapters in 35 countries.