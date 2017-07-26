Former ambassador to India joins reputed Asia-focused strategic and business consultancy firm

President Obama’s Ambassador to India Richard Verma, has joined The Asia Group, a Washington, D.C.-based strategy and business consultancy group. Verma, the first Indian-American to serve as ambassador to India, held that post from December 2014, until January this year. The Trump administration has yet to fill the position and the President has yet to nominate a candidate though a few names have been floated.

“Excited to make this pivot from New Delhi to The Asia Group here in Washington, DC. A terrific team — strong and innovative, with a deep expertise across the Indo-Pacific. Thanks to the great team at Embassy New Delhi for a fantastic tour, and now looking forward to this new adventure,” Verma said on his LinkedIn site a week ago.

“We are honored to announce that Ambassador Richard Verma has joined The Asia Group as Vice Chairman and Partner,” The Asia Group announced. “Rich will hold a key leadership position in the firm, help build The Asia Group’s South Asia practice, and further enhance the firm’s ability to provide our clients with cutting-edge solutions and meaningful insights in the key growth markets of Asia,” it added.

Verma, a U.S. Air Force veteran, has served at the State Department, on Capitol Hill and in the private as well as non-profit sectors.

Nirav Patel, president of The Asia Group said, “Rich has an outstanding reputation in business, legal, and foreign policy circles and a demonstrated record of success in Asia. There is no doubt he will further enhance The Asia Group’s ability to provide partner-led solutions and services for the firm’s clients.”

“Rich brings a wealth of expertise and experience to The Asia Group,” Kurt M. Campbell, chairman and CEO of The Asia Group is quoted saying in a July 20 press release.. As an Ambassador, senior State Department official, key Senate staffer, legal counsel, and business consultant, Verma, “brings unique capacities to The Asia Group,” Campbell added.

At The Asia Group, Verma’s role is to “lead the expansion of The Asia Group’s South Asia practice and enhance the firm’s ability to provide clients with cutting-edge solutions and meaningful insights across the Indo-Pacific, the company said. Additionally, Verma’s extensive experience will help deepen the firm’s services across key sectors, including energy, manufacturing, defense, transportation, health, and technology, the company added.