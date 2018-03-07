Forbes billionaires list includes 10 Indian Americans

Forbes released their recent list of The World’s Billionaires on March 6, which features 10 Indian Americans.
The richest one on the list is Rakesh Gangwal, the co-founder of the airline Indigo and is worth $3.3 billion, after he made an extra $1.2 billion in the past year.
The second richest is Romesh T. Wadhwani, an IT entrepreneur and philanthropist with a net worth of $3.1 billion, who ended up topping the list last year.
Forbes recent list has a record of 2,208 members including two new Indian Americans, Niraj Shah who is worth $1.6 billion and Jayshree Ullal who is worth $1.3 billion.
Shah is the CEO and co-founder of Wayfair while Ullal is the CEO of Arista Networks.
Other Indian American billionaires who are on the list include Vinod Khosla ($2.3 billion), Google investor Kavitark Ram Shriram ($2.1 billion), Vista Equity Partners cofounder Brian Sheth ($2 billion), pharmaceutical executive John Kapoor ($1.8 billion), software executive and investor Aneel Bhusri ($1.6 billion) and Syntel co-founder Bharat Desai ($1.1 billion).
Sheth is the youngest Indian American billionaire on the list whose wealth went up by $900 million, while Khosla’s net worth increased by $700 million.
The combined net worth of Indian American billionaires is $20.2 billion and the richest Indian American of all is Shahid Khan, the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, with net worth of $7.2 billion.
|Top 10 Indian American Billionaires
|Rank on Forbes List
|Name
|Age
|Net Worth
|703
|Rakesh Gangwal
|64
|$3.3 B
|766
|Romesh T. Wadhwani
|70
|$3.1 B
|1070
|Vinod Khosla
|63
|$2.3 B
|1157
|Kavitark Ram Shriram
|61
|$2.1 B
|1215
|Brian Sheth
|42
|$2 B
|1339
|John Kapoor
|74
|$1.8 B
|1477
|Niraj Shah
|44
|$1.6 B
|1477
|Aneel Bhusri
|52
|$1.6 B
|1756
|Jayshree Ullal
|56
|$1.3 B
|1999
|Bharat Desai
|65
|$1.1 B
|Source: Forbes